2023 November 3 11:29

Cheniere Marketing and Foran Energy Group enter long-term LNG supply agreement

U.S. Cheniere Energy’s subsidiary Cheniere Marketing has entered into a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with China’s Foran Energy Group.



Under the SPA, Foran agreed to purchase approximately 0.9 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG for 20 years from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for a purchase price indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.



Cheniere said the deliveries will commence upon the start of commercial operations of the second train (train eight) of the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Expansion Project (SPL Expansion Project) in Louisiana, U.S., and are subject to, among other things, a positive final investment decision (FID) with respect to train eight.



Cheniere and Foran signed their first 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) in 2021.



To note, the SPL Expansion Project is being developed to include up to three natural gas liquefaction trains with an expected total production capacity of approximately 20 mtpa of LNG.



In 2023, Cheniere signed long-term LNG supply deals with multiple companies, including BASF and ENN.