2023 November 2 16:02

Hyundai Heavy Industries receives an order from Hayfin for four methanol-ready Suezmaxes

Europe’s shipping investor Hayfin has placed an order for up to four ‘enhanced methanol ready’ Suezmax tankers at South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), according to the company's release.

The contract includes two firm 158,000-dwt tankers and options for two more sister vessels with the delivery of the firm units scheduled for the first half of 2026.



The order was already revealed by the South Korean shipbuilder HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) earlier this week.

The two new vessels will be built under a KRW 231.8 billion ($171 million) contract, and the units are slated for delivery by March 2026.



Hayfin said that the investment aligns with successful co-investments in emissions abatement technology made together with blue chip charterers, like the recently announced Greenheart partnership with Njord and Marsoft.

As part of the partnership, Njord will design a bespoke package of fuel-saving technologies on, initially, four Greenheart-owned vessels, to achieve fuel and emission cuts of between seven and 16 per cent per vessel.



