2023 November 1 09:56

MEYER Group to acquire a 50 percent stake in C-Job

C-Job Naval Architects has entered into a strategic partnership with MEYER Group, according to the company's release. The strategic partnership between the two companies includes MEYER Group to acquire a 50 percent stake in C-Job. The move solidifies MEYER’s focus on sustainable solutions and allows them to diversify their portfolio, according to the company's release.

The MEYER Group is an international consortium including MEYER Werft with three shipyards in Papenburg, Rostock, and the Finnish city of Turku. The company is known for the construction of highly sophisticated cruise vessels and ferries.The MEYER Group recently expanded its operations with MEYER RE and offers shipping companies solutions to maximize their vessel’s sustainability, ideally throughout their lifecycle from development and build to supporting them through their operating lives and finally end-of-life recycling.



At C-Job we have been dedicated to the research of alternative fuels for years. As thought leaders in the world of alternative fuels, we were the first company to prove that ammonia and methanol can be applied safely as marine fuels. The newfound strategic alliance will allow MEYER Group to utilize C-Job’s knowledge of and experience in applying renewable fuels to their portfolio, focusing on cruise vessels in particular.





