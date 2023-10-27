2023 October 27 13:36

Baltic Shipyard received first shipment of Project 22220 Chukotka nuclear icebreaker’s RITM-200 propulsion

The nuclear-powered propulsion enhances max speed and icebreaking performance, enables icebreakers’ dual-draft capability





Photo credit: Baltic Shipyard's Telegram messenger channel



The RITM-200 weight is 147.5 tonnes, height: 7.3 m, D: 3.3 m. The RITM-200 propulsion plant consists of a pair of reactors with a thermal rated power of 175 MW each. It is almost twice easier and more compact saving space on board and cost-effective, enhances maximum speed of the vessel, enables icebreakers’ dual-draft, ice-breaking capabilities.



“RITM-200 is the heart of the nuclear icebreaker Chukotka, which has already been taking its final shape on the shipyard’s slipway. There is still a lot of outfitting ahead: loading steam generators and a number of equipment, installing systems, and most importantly, preparing for the icebreaker launching,” Yuri Gordienkov, General Director, Baltic Shipyard was quoted as saying.



Igor Kotov, General Director of Atomenergomash (a company of Rosatom), noted, this is the ninth RITM-200 reactor manufactured by enterprises of Rosatom’s mechanical engineering division for the new generation nuclear icebreakers. “By the end of the year we will complete work on the tenth unit, thereby providing energy to the five most powerful nuclear-powered ships in the world,” Kotov added.



PortNews has reported that ZiO-Podolsk machine-building plant (part of Rosatom) on October 19 shipped the first Chukotka’s RITM-200 reactor.





Credit: Baltic Shipyard's Telegram messenger



Key particulars of Project 22220: engine rated power: 60 MW; cruising speed: 22 knots (in clear water); LOA - 174 m; beam: 34 m (33 m, DWL); height: 52 m; draft (DWL): 10.5 m/8.65 m; minimum draft: 9.3 m, full displacement: 33,540 tonnes; maximum icebreaking capability: 2.8-meter-thick ice (at full capacity and speed of 1.5-2 knots); designated service life: 40 years, crew: 53.

Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Baltic Shipyard (Baltiysky Zavod) was established in 1856 and today is a 100% subsidiary of the state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC). The shipyard specializes in the construction of Rank 1 surface crafts, ice class vessels with nuclear and diesel-electric propulsion, of nuclear floating energy units and floating distilling plants. Since its inception Baltic Shipyard has built over 600 ships and vessels. The shipbuilding company employs more than 6,000 people.