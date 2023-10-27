2023 October 27 13:28

Baltic Shipyard takes delivery of first shipment of Project 22220 Chukotka nuclear icebreaker’s RITM-200 propulsion

The nuclear-powered propulsion enhances max operational speed, enables icebreakers’ dual-draft, ice-breaking capabilities





Photo credit: Baltic Shipyard's Telegram messenger channel



The RITM-200 weight is 147.5 tonnes, height: 7.3 m, D: 3.3 m. The RITM-200 propulsion plant consists of a pair of reactors with a thermal rated power of 175 MW each. It is almost twice easier and more compact saving space on board and cost-effective, enhances maximum speed of the vessel, enables icebreakers’ dual-draft, ice-breaking capabilities.



“RITM-200 is the heart of the nuclear icebreaker Chukotka, which has already been taking its final shape on the shipyard’s slipway. There is still a lot of outfitting ahead: loading steam generators and a number of equipment, installing systems, and most importantly, preparing for the icebreaker launching,” Yuri Gordienkov, General Director, Baltic Shipyard was quoted as saying.



Igor Kotov, General Director of Atomenergomash (a company of Rosatom), noted, this is the ninth RITM-200 reactor manufactured by enterprises of Rosatom’s mechanical engineering division for the new generation nuclear icebreakers. “By the end of the year we will complete work on the tenth unit, thereby providing energy to the five most powerful nuclear-powered ships in the world,” Kotov added.



