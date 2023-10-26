2023 October 26 17:20

Marine battery system developed in Singapore receives approval from Bureau Veritas

Sea Forrest (SF), a provider of specialist marine electric propulsion and energy management solutions, has been awarded type approval from Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, for its SEAGEN 11 modularised marine propulsion battery module system, according to the company's release.

SEAGEN 11 is the first marinized lithium-ion battery system for marine propulsion to be designed, built, and assembled in Singapore. Together with the battery management system, which was also designed, built and programmed in Singapore in collaboration with GenPlus Pte Ltd, the modularised system allows flexibility of installation onboard different marine platforms, confined spaces, and ease of stringing up battery modules to meet various battery voltage requirements.

The type approval from BV confirms that SEAGEN 11 meets the IMO guidelines, which will facilitate its implementation onboard vessels by streamlining the Flag State approvals required for lithium-ion energy storage solutions. This will also support efforts to accelerate the adoption of electric propulsion as part of the broader decarbonisation efforts in the maritime sector, while also enhancing safety at sea.