2023 October 19 10:41

CMHI contracts TMC for FPSO delivery

China Merchant Heavy Industries (CMHI) has contracted TMC Compressors (TMC) to deliver the completed marine compressed air system to a newbuild FPSO the Chinese yard is constructing for SBM Offshore, according to the company's release.

Under the contract, TMC will provide a large-capacity marine compressed air system, including compressors for control and service air on board the FPSO.

TMC will manufacture and assemble the equipment in Europe and deliver it to CMHI in China. TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

TMC’s marine compressed air system is designed specifically for offshore and marine use, and has been developed to allow the vessel crew to conduct equipment maintenance themselves.



TMC is a global supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.