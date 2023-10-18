2023 October 18 14:43

ICTSI starts construction of new container terminal in East Java, Indonesia

East Java Multipurpose Terminal (EJMT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) business unit in East Java, Indonesia, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony last October 12 to showcase the development of a new state-of-the-art gateway for the Lamongan, Tuban and central Java hinterlands, according to the company's release.

The development consists of a 300-meter quay line, breakwater, super heavy lift breakbulk deck, and dredging of the navigational channel to -13.5 meters. It will be supported by two post-Panamax mobile harbor cranes and other cargo handling equipment.



Construction of the new terminal is being carried out by EJMT’s local partners PT. PP (Persero). With the current works, EJMT will be ready to receive its first vessel by September 2024.