2023 October 13 11:03

Maersk considers ordering 15 more methanol-fuelled containerships

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller- Maersk is reportedly considering ordering another set of methanol-fuelled boxships.

The firm hat put out a request for proposals to build up to 15 3,500 TEU container ships, shipping analysis firm Alphaliner said in its weekly note to clients.



The firm sent the request to companies including Yanzijiang Shipbuilding, Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard, Zhoushan Changhong Intermational Shipyard and Taizhou Sanfu, according to the report.

Maersk recently took delivery of its first ship capable of running on methanol, the 2,136 TEU feeder vessel Laura Maersk. The firm has a further 12 16,200 TEU vessels, six 17,000 TEU ships and six 9,200 TEU ones on order, all capable of running on methanol.