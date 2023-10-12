2023 October 12 14:00

Damen wins class and flag states approval in principle for future methanol-fuelled workboats

Starting in the summer of 2022 and working closely from the outset with classification society Bureau Veritas, Damen has developed and gained approval in principle for designs of methanol- powered compact vessels, according to the company's release. LNG carriers set the standards for this type of fuel, but their size has resulted in rules that are very different to those required by much smaller vessels.

By working closely firstly with Bureau Veritas and later with the Dutch and Belgian flag authorities as well, Damen can now offer designs for a wide range of methanol-powered workboats. These range from tugs, stationary dredgers and high-speed vessels to fast crew suppliers, pilot boats, stan patrols and fast ferries, as and when the engines for these types of vessels are available. The framework lays out the design modifications that are required to ensure that the methanol-powered workboats have standards of safety at least equal to their diesel-fuelled equivalents.

Part of the process involved identifying existing rules that were not applicable to smaller vessels so they could be replaced with alternative solutions, and then identifying and analysing the risks. The Damen team also had an additional goal; to develop standardised solutions that could be used across the workboat portfolio. The initial proposals were presented to Bureau Veritas and thereafter changes were implemented in a back-and-forth process.

With the collaboration with Bureau Veritas working well, Damen brought on board the flag states of the Netherlands and Belgium on the basis that flag states would need to give their own approvals before vessels can be built. The Netherlands and Belgium were selected as among the most likely early adopters of sustainable workboats. The next stage was the establishment of a Hazard Identification Workshop.

