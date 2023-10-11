2023 October 11 10:35

Marlink signs multi-year agreement on EUTELSAT 10B for maritime connectivity over EMEA

Eutelsat Communications announces that Marlink has signed a multi-year multi-million commitment for GEO High Throughput Ku-band capacity on its EUTELSAT 10B satellite, covering Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as critical maritime routes. This new agreement comes in addition to existing partnerships previously signed between Marlink and Eutelsat Group for maritime connectivity across the globe.

This new agreement provides Marlink with targeted, dense and highly flexible bandwidth over the vast sailing areas and offshore locations covered by the multi-mission high-capacity EUTELSAT 10B satellite. In service since July 2023 at the 10°East orbital position, the satellite carries two multi-spotbeam High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) Ku-band payloads: a payload covering the North Atlantic corridor, Europe, the Mediterranean basin, and the Middle East, offering significant throughput in the busiest air and sea traffic zones, and a second payload extending coverage over the Atlantic Ocean, Africa, and the Indian Ocean.

Marlink is the world’s leading independent provider of hybrid networks and digital solutions, with the best-in-class global hybrid connectivity network and unrivaled market access across all maritime segments (shipping, offshore, cruise/ferry, yachting and fishing). In partnership with Eutelsat Group, Marlink will increase the capacity and coverage of its maritime hybrid network offering customers with truly differentiated, high quality, reliable, and secure connectivity solutions worldwide.

This agreement also provides Marlink with access to Eutelsat Group’s ground infrastructure, delivering robust and secure uplink capabilities.

Maritime broadband connectivity is booming across all market segments, driven by the increasing number of connected vessels and the surge in usage from remote access to corporate applications, operational data and crew welfare. This agreement unlocks evermore connectivity opportunities and solutions for clients at sea throughout the vast EMEA region.



Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 37 Geostationary satellites and a low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.

The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services.

Eutelsat Group’s suite of in-orbit assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people across more than 50 countries.