2023 October 10 10:44

Russian fish product exports rise 7% to 1.6 million tonnes in January-September

Exports reached $ 4.1 billion in terms of value



The export of Russian fish products (excluding trade outside the customs zone) increased by 7% by volume as compared to the same period last year reaching about 1.6 million tonnes. In value terms, exports amounted to $ 4.1 billion, the press service of the Federal agency for fishery said citing the provisional data of the Federal Customs Service (FCS) of Russia.



The main share of three-month fish exports was frozen fish: 1.227 million tonnes (+8% on nine months of 2022); fish fillets and fish meat (including minced meat): 169,000 tonnes; flour and non -food granules from aquatic biological resources: 112,000 tonnes (+17%), crustaceans, mollusks and aquatic invertebrates: 83,000 tonnes (+29%).



The nine-month fish product exports jumped by 24% to 439,000 tonnes worth $ 1.9 billion.



The extraction of aquatic biological resources by Russian fishery companies totaled in January-September about 4.2 million tonnes or 12% more than a year earlier. The production of fish products in the reporting period reached 3.1 million tonnes (+12%).



Rosrybolovstvo estimates that the catch of aquatic biological resources in the Russian Federation will be at 5.08 million tonnes by the 2023 year results, which is at the 2022 volume level. At the same time a larger volume will be exported to the countries of the Asia-Pacific region (APR), the Middle East and Africa, while exports to unfriendly countries will be reduced.