  • Home
  • News
  • Russian fish product exports rise 7% to 1.6 million tonnes in January-September
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 October 10 10:44

    Russian fish product exports rise 7% to 1.6 million tonnes in January-September

    Exports reached $ 4.1 billion in terms of value

    The export of Russian fish products (excluding trade outside the customs zone) increased by 7% by volume as compared to the same period last year reaching about 1.6 million tonnes. In value terms, exports amounted to $ 4.1 billion, the press service of the Federal agency for fishery said citing the provisional data of the Federal Customs Service (FCS) of Russia.

    The main share of three-month fish exports was frozen fish: 1.227 million tonnes (+8% on nine months of 2022); fish fillets and fish meat (including minced meat): 169,000 tonnes; flour and non -food granules from aquatic biological resources: 112,000 tonnes (+17%), crustaceans, mollusks and aquatic invertebrates: 83,000 tonnes (+29%).

    The nine-month fish product exports jumped by 24% to 439,000 tonnes worth $ 1.9 billion.

    The extraction of aquatic biological resources by Russian fishery companies totaled in January-September about 4.2 million tonnes or 12% more than a year earlier. The production of fish products in the reporting period reached 3.1 million tonnes (+12%).

    Rosrybolovstvo estimates that the catch of aquatic biological resources in the Russian Federation will be at 5.08 million tonnes by the 2023 year results, which is at the 2022 volume level. At the same time a larger volume will be exported to the countries of the Asia-Pacific region (APR), the Middle East and Africa, while exports to unfriendly countries will be reduced.

Другие новости по темам: fishery  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 October 10

10:44 Russian fish product exports rise 7% to 1.6 million tonnes in January-September
10:27 Royal IHC secures launch customer for its new Surface Fed Amphibious Hi-Traq Jetter
10:02 Van Oord’s flexible fallpipe vessel Nordnes reaches subsea rock installation milestone
09:49 Mass flow meters to become mandatory at Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges from 2026

2023 October 9

18:06 Mundra Port celebrates 25 years of operations
17:37 Helsinki and Tallinn ports, cities and ferry companies sign Green Corridor MoU
17:26 SAL Heavy Lift targets offshore wind with new vessel charters
16:42 USC state-owned shares to be transferred to VTB trust management
16:41 Everimpact and Green Instruments selected for evaluation by Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative
16:20 FSA: Bunker fuel prices soar 30% in the main Russian ports in September
16:16 Iran launches 1st refrigerated container ship to export Horticultural Products overseas
15:54 Sitronics Group successfully tests Russia's first hydrogen-powered electric vessel prototype
15:53 MSC and Seaspan take delivery of new containership MSC Micol
15:25 Safe Bulkers announces contracts for the acquisition of two dual-fueled Kamsarmax class newbuild vessels
13:41 HHI launches Maersk’s first large green methanol-powered containership
13:10 Chinese сontainer ship completes first round trip voyage across Arctic
12:34 Frontline acquires 24 modern VLCCs from Euronav for USD 2,350 million
12:01 India's Adani Ports stock drops on Haifa port worries over Israel conflict
11:42 Van Oord contracts Jumbo Offshore for T&I job in Baltic Sea
11:24 DNV launches new guidelines for Onboard Carbon capture Systems on board ships
10:53 Port of Antwerp-Bruges acquires six new tugs
10:36 The Meteor 2020 passenger hydrofoil completes a test voyage from Kazan to Chuvashia, Russia
10:23 Fincantieri launches the sixth PPA “Ruggiero di Lauria” in Muggiano
09:59 Stena Line discontinues route between Nynashamn in Sweden and Hanko in Finland from 20 October
09:49 Russian Gov’t supports developers of new technologies and materials

2023 October 8

16:03 TEN LTD. announces delivery and long-term employment of first of four LNG powered Aframax tankers
15:10 Progress on safety guidelines for hydrogen- and ammonia-fuelled ships - IMO
14:16 ETFuels to deliver competitive green fuel at Hyperscale for shipping customers on both sides of the Atlantic
13:35 Shipowners move bunkering operations offshore to avoid congestion at Panama Canal - Monjasa
12:08 Colombia’s main export port Cartagena connects over 840 ports in 140 countries
10:12 Unifeeder launches shipment from Kakinada Port, India

2023 October 7

15:26 RINA joins forces with SEA Index to drive more sustainability in superyacht industry
13:42 OOCL recognized as “Best Shipping Line – Intra-Asia” again
12:19 Shipping routes and maritime hubs’ actions to cut shipping’s GHG emissions examined at IMO-Singapore NextGEN Connect workshop in Singapore
10:07 BW LPG and ADNOC enter first LPG bunker supply deal in the Middle East
09:37 Peel Ports Group reduces operational GHG emissions by almost one third in three years

2023 October 6

18:06 Forth Ports launches its commitment to Net Zero
17:56 RZD rehabilitates stretch of railroad tracks on the BAM busiest section to transport freight to the Pacific ports
17:47 Export freights from the Port of Valencia decrease by 2.08% in September 2023
17:47 PortNews Week 40 headlines summary
17:42 MOL becomes new strategic shareholder in Odfjell Oceanwind
17:19 DNV awards AiP for Hanwha Ocean’s new 270K LNG carrier design
16:42 SAL Heavy Lift strengthens its fleet with super modern deck carriers
16:27 Japan's 1st LNG-fueled ferries win Good Design Award 2023
15:55 OOCL announces new China Cambodia Thailand Service
14:44 Nevsky Shipyard launches the 23130 design medium size sea-going tanker Vasily Nikitin
14:42 TGE Marine completes VLGC gas trial
14:22 Dutch Government invests in Samskip multimodal expertise for Modal Shift Program
13:32 Maersk Tankers launches its first ever pool in the Long-Range 1 tanker segment
13:11 APM Terminals Liberia adds two Liebherr 600 mobile harbour cranes
12:41 Maersk launches new rail offering from Barcelona to Southern France for shorter transit times
12:37 Russian-flagged ships with certain export cargo to get priority at the country's seaports
12:15 Russian grain exports in Q1, 2023/24 season soar 61%
12:14 Sea-Intelligence publishes the Global Liner Performance report for August 2023
11:40 Renault Group, Volvo Group and CMA CGM Group join forces
11:02 Yanbu Industrial Port ships first ever bitumen cargo
10:52 Posco bulk carrier to be fuelled with new bio-marine fuel
10:22 German steel company ThyssenKrupp invests in the port of Rotterdam
10:08 Frontline and Euronav are in discussions on an integrated solution to the strategic and structural deadlock
09:58 MerlinGroup retrofits dry cargo vessel Sayonara with Stage V engines
09:31 Russia agreed on the creation of its Navy’s permanent base in Abkhazia
09:19 Government to subsidise loans for the purchase of merchant ships by Russian companies
09:02 Port of Long Beach named ‘Best West Coast Seaport’
08:22 CE Delft: CII could cut EU shipping’s emissions by 30% if enforced correctly

2023 October 5

18:03 Port of Oakland joins environmental non-profit Green Marine
17:33 S. Korea stresses compliance with UNSC resolutions after report on suspicious N.K. tanker
17:13 Seaspan signs MoU with AES for LNG bunkering in Panama
16:58 RZD rail network’s nine-month box traffic rises 13.1% to 5.4 million TEUs
16:33 Carbon Clean and Samsung Engineering partners on marine carbon capture solutions
16:13 Latest Wartsila engine to make its debut powering new luxury cruise ships