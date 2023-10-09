2023 October 9 13:41

HHI launches Maersk’s first large green methanol-powered containership

The first in a new series of twelve new green methanol-powered containerships ordered by Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller Maersk has been launched at South Korea’s shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), according to Offshore Energy.

As informed, the newbuild was launched and undocked this weekend. The vessel measures 350 meters in length and 53.5 meters in beam width, with a capacity to carry 16.200 TEUs.



The steel for Maersk’s first 16,200 TEU methanol-fulled newbuild was cut in December last year. HHI hosted the steel-cutting ceremony was attended by the representatives from the South Korean shipyard, Maersk and ABS, which will be in charge of classing the vessel.



The feeder is scheduled for delivery in early 2024, according to the Danish shipowner.

To remind, Maersk has a total of 19 methanol-powered container carriers on order at Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard. These include six vessels with a nominal capacity of 17,000 TEU ordered in October 2021, twelve 16,000 TEU boxships and one feeder ordered in 2021. The dual-fuel vessels will be capable of burning methanol as well as conventional low sulphur fuel. German engine manufacturer will provide its dual-fuel engines.

The expansion of the fleet is a part of Maersk’s ongoing efforts to reach net-zero goals. The company revealed that a full fleet of green methanol-powered vessels is expected to be delivered and operational by 2027.

CO2 emissions abatement will be about three million tonnes when all methanol-fuelled vessels are deployed and older vessels are replaced, the firm noted.

Recently, Maersk welcomed and christend the first 2,1000 TEU containership which is able to run on green methanol, Laura Maersk. The ship recently visited the Port of London as part of its maiden voyage.