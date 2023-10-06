2023 October 6 14:42

TGE Marine completes VLGC gas trial

TGE Marine has successfully concluded the LPG gas trial on Wideshine’s VLGC Gas Neptune, according to the company's release.

It is a landmark moment for TGE Marine as it marks the completion and delivery of Wideshine’s VLGCs series, consisting of Gas Neptune and Gas Jupiter.

Built by Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co. Ltd and classed by Bureau Veritas, TGE Marine supplied the 93,000 cbm LPG carrier VLGCs with fuel gas systems for the use of LPG in the main engines.

On 28 July in Yeosu, Korea, TGE Marine’s gas trial team, together with Flemming Autmoationstechnik cooperated well with Gas Neptune’s onboard crew to perform the gassing-up with LPG, tank cooling including the commissioning of the liquefaction system with three-stage compressors, and the pump testing with only minor hiccups.

As the teams headed back to Shanghai and Germany, the ship was making its way to the Suez Canal to embark on its maiden voyage.