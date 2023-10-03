2023 October 3 09:19

Sharrow Engineering and VEEM sign exclusive worldwide agreement for inboard propellers

US-based Sharrow Marine, a subsidiary of Sharrow Engineering LLC, a leading manufacturer of revolutionary propellers for boats and ships, announced an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Australia-based VEEM Ltd, a designer and manufacturer of disruptive, high-technology marine propulsion and stabilization systems. Under the partnership, VEEM has secured the exclusive global rights to manufacture and commercialize the innovative Sharrow Propeller for inboard propellers up to five meters in diameter. The companies will work together to produce a groundbreaking, state-of-the-art series of SHARROW by VEEM propellers that are dramatically quieter and more fuel-efficient than any inboard propeller currently on the market, according to the company's release.

Combining Sharrow’s revolutionary propeller technology with VEEM's proven history of manufacturing excellence and innovation across marine propulsion, the SHARROW by VEEM propellers will initially be produced for superyacht and commercial vessels in the 30 – 90 feet (10 – 30m) range. The SHARROW by VEEM propellers will deliver significant fuel savings and a superior onboard experience, with reduced noise and vibration, and improved handling, due to a drastic reduction of tip vortices and cavitation.



The new SHARROW by VEEM propeller series represents the beginning of what Sharrow and VEEM plan to achieve together, in partnership around the world. The SHARROW by VEEM range of propellers will become available to purchase through 2024 and can be ordered directly through the SHARROW by VEEM website or through a growing network of agents around the world.



Sharrow Engineering revolutionized propeller technology with the introduction of the Sharrow Propeller. Invented by Greg Sharrow, the Sharrow Propeller is recognized as the first major advancement in propeller technology since the 1830s. Its design has solved the most basic problem of rotary propulsion. Specifically, tip cavitation and vortices have been eliminated or significantly reduced, offering incredible performance gains over traditional propellers and transforming the entire boating experience.

Sharrow Engineering is a USA-based advanced engineering, design and manufacturing firm dedicated to the research and development of revolutionary, high-performance propulsor and flow control technologies.

VEEM Ltd is a designer and manufacturer of disruptive, high-technology marine propulsion and stabilization systems for the global luxury motor yacht, fast ferry, commercial workboat and defence industries.