2023 October 2 17:42

Corvus signs the first order for its gas-safe Pelican Fuel Cell system

Corvus Energy, the world’s leading provider of zero-emission solutions for the maritime industry, has been selected by Hvide Sande Shipyard in Denmark to supply a complete hydrogen fuel cell system for the training vessel “MS Skulebas.”



The 35-meter fishing and training vessel has the latest technology and commercial fishing systems installed and sets an example of innovation and cooperation within the maritime and education sectors, according to the company's release. The vessel, which is owned by Vestland County and operated by Måløy Upper Secondary School, will be the first of its kind, combining both fuel cells and batteries in a fishing vessel.

The Pelican Fuel Cell System, developed by Corvus through the three-year H2NOR project, builds upon well-proven technology from global fuel cell leader, Toyota. It is the only marine fuel cell that is designed to fully comply with the well-known inherently gas-safe principle, meaning it can be placed anywhere onboard a ship without additional safety systems.

Corvus will deliver a 340-kW PEM fuel cell system for Skulebas and Hexagon Purus will deliver the Hydrogen storage solutions. The hydrogen fuel cell system is scheduled for delivery in Q2 2024 and will be in full operation from Q3 2024.



MS Skulebas is owned by Vestland County.

Corvus Energy is the supplier of zero-emission solutions for maritime, offshore and port applications. Corvus Energy offers a full portfolio of energy storage and fuel cell systems suitable for almost every vessel type, providing power systems in the form of modular lithium-ion battery systems and Hydrogen PEM fuel cell systems. More than 50% of the world`s vessels with zero-emission technology are equipped with Corvus systems.