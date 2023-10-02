2023 October 2 14:45

Japan's fishing season delayed around Kunashiri Island

Japanese fishers have been unable to start this season's operations to catch Okhotsk Atka mackerel in waters around Kunashiri Island, according to NHK WORLD-JAPAN. This follows Russia's decision not to engage in bilateral talks on the safety of Japanese fishing boats.

Kunashiri is one of the four Russian-controlled islands claimed by Japan. The Japanese government maintains the islands are an inherent part of Japan's territory. It says the islands were illegally occupied after World War Two.

Under a bilateral agreement, the two countries hold annual talks on safe fishing around the area, addressing matters such as the fishing period, catch quotas and other conditions.

Russia notified Japan in January that it would not hold the talks this year. Consequently, the fishing season for Okhotsk Atka mackerel around Kunashiri Island, which normally starts on September 16, has been delayed. Fishers based in eastern Hokkaido are unable to start their operations near the island without the talks.

A local fisheries group says eight fishing boats have resorted to catching the fish within the so-called median line, with government subsidies provided according to the number of days they operate.

Fishers that catch octopus around the Habomai Islands are facing a similar problem. The season for octopus fishing normally begins on October 16.

The fisheries ministry says Russia has not shown any willingness to resume the talks.