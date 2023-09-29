  • Home
  • 2023 September 29 11:52

    Praxis Automation receives an order from Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services to equip the entire offshore fleet with dynamic positioning systems

    Praxis Automation, one of the global leaders in ship automation, electrical propulsion and dynamic positioning systems, announced that it has been awarded a long-term collaborative contract by Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services (RVOS), a Saudi world class support service provider to the offshore industry. 

    RVOS is one of the offshore service companies of Rawabi Energy company. Under this RVOS fleet-wide contract, new build and existing offshore support vessels will be equipped with Praxis dynamic positioning systems, as well as customised equipment and software for digitization of the fleet in phases agreed with RVOS. This collaboration marks a pivot point in advancing maritime technology and safety in the gulf region. 

    In total Praxis Automation will supply 59 shipsets of Praxis DP-2 systems under this contract, facilitating a remarkable transformation of RVOS's fleet capabilities. This comprehensive project encompasses the conversion of 39 vessels with existing DP systems to Praxis DP-2 System, including the supply to 20 newbuild vessels ordered by RVOS from other regions in the world. 

    Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services Limited is an offshore support services provider, formed through a strategic partnership between Rawabi Energy and Vallianz Holdings Limited. The company delivers top-notch offshore solutions. 

    Praxis Automation Technology has been in the ship-automation business for well over half a century and has built up a reputation as a solid marine system supplier.

