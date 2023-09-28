2023 September 28 14:53

VSE Corporation announces mutual agreement to terminate the sale of the VSE Federal and Defense segment to Bernhard Capital Partners

VSE Corporation, a provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (“MRO”) services for air, land and sea transportation assets for commercial and government markets, has entered into a mutual agreement to terminate the agreement to sell the VSE Federal and Defense segment to Bernhard Capital Partners (“BCP”), which was originally announced on May 1, 2023, according to the company's release.



The parties mutually agreed to terminate the agreement. Necessary approvals and closing conditions to effectuate the divestiture are no longer expected to be completed in a reasonable amount of time, for reasons unrelated to VSE or BCP. No party will be required to pay any termination fee as a result of the mutual decision to terminate the agreement, and the parties will each bear their respective costs and expenses. The VSE Federal and Defense segment will remain in discontinued operations as the assets are held for sale.

