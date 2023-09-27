2023 September 27 17:12

Sener develops the conceptual and basic engineering of two vessels with carbon capture systems for Grona Shipping

The cargo vessels, of 6,000 and 9,100 tonnes respectively, will help Grona Shipping to decarbonise its fleet and have been designed to operate in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea, according to the company's release.

Sener has developed the conceptual and basic engineering of two new vessels equipped with carbon capture systems for the German company Grona Shipping, capable of operating in freezing waters. These are two general cargo vessels of 6,000 and 9,100 tons, respectively.

Both vessels have a liquefied natural gas (LNG) propulsion system and incorporate CO2 capture systems, which can be located on top of the LNG tanks or as structural tanks (between the two cargo holds). These systems are an innovative technology that aims to help shipowners meet the decarbonisation targets set by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the European Union (EU), reducing the need to replace their ships’ propulsion systems. Likewise, the design conceived by Sener contemplates optimised lines that will help to reduce the towing resistance of the vessels, improving their behaviour during navigation.

Grona Shipping is a company with a vocation to be a sustainable operator, with activity in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea, among others, where these vessels would enter into operation. By incorporating these vessels, it will advance in its mission to develop a fleet with low environmental impact that will help its clients to develop their business and protect the marine environment.

The design has been possible thanks to the knowledge acquired by Sener after decades of experience in the naval sector, providing conceptual, basic and detailed engineering services, feasibility studies and consultancy work in areas such as digitalisation, use of alternative fuels and biofuels, emission cleaning technologies and the circular economy, among others.