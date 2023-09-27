2023 September 27 15:39

QatarEnergy signs new LNG ship-building agreement valued at QR14.2 billion with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries

QatarEnergy signed an agreement with Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the construction of 17 ultra-modern LNG carriers, according to the company's release.

The deal, valued at 14.2 billion Qatari Riyals, marks the start of the second phase of QatarEnergy's LNG ship acquisition program, which will support its expanding LNG production capacity from the North Field LNG expansion and Golden Pass LNG export projects as well as its long-term fleet replacement requirements.

Together with the 60 ships that were contracted for by QatarEnergy in the first phase of the program, which will be built at Korean and Chinese shipyards, today’s agreement brings the total number of confirmed new LNG vessels to be delivered to QatarEnergy and its affiliates to 77, with more to follow.

QatarEnergy’s LNG ship-building program is the largest of its kind in the history of the LNG industry.