2023 September 26 17:09

Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launches second bilge water removing ship of project RST38 for Rosmorport

Image source: Rosmorport

Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod Region based Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard has launched the bilge water removing ship of project RST38, Koppy. Rosmorport says the ship is intended for its North-West Basin branch.

The lead bilge water removing ship, Koporye, was launched in August 2023. Both ships are intended for operation in the North-West Basin. They are to be delivered to Rosmorport by the end of 2023. The third ship in the series is intended for operation in the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. It was laid down in August 2023 with the construction to be completed in 2025. Domestic samples of marine equipment for autonomous navigation are planned to be installed on the ship for the first time during the construction phase.

The launching ceremony was attended by Vasily strugov, Deputy General Director, Fleet, Rosmorport; Elena Bulanova, Director of Rosmorport’s North-West Basin branch, who acted as the ship’s godmother; Denis Samsikov, General Director of Okskaya Sudoverf.

Ships of RST38 design are intended for collection, settlement, separation and disposal of bilge water. Additionally equipped ships can be used as auxiliary transport for delivery of OSR facilities to oil spill areas.

RST38 ships’ particulars: Class notation - КМ Ice3 R3-RSN AUT3 Bilge water removing ship; area of navigation — R3-RSN; RS ice class — Ice3; LOA – 40 m; BOA – 9 m; draft — 3 m; crew — 6; speed — 9 knots; bow thruster — 50 kW; auxiliary diesel-generator — 25 kW; tanks for oily and bilge water — 500 cbm; oil residue tank — 30 cbm; purified water tanks — 2х25 cbm; total capacity of bilge water tanks — 500 cbm; capacity of oil residue tank — 30 cbm; capacity of recovered water tanks — 2х25 cbm.

Founded in 1907, Okskaya Sudoverf (based in Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod region) specializes in construction of average-size vessels. In 2011-2020, the shipyard built 65 vessels. The shipyard has railway and IWW links with all seaports of Russia.

