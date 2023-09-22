2023 September 22 12:11

Zulu Associates contracts Conoship International to design the autonomous zero-emission shortsea vessel ‘Zulu Mass’

Zulu Associates has contracted Conoship International to advance the design of the Zulu Mass 200 TEU shortsea container vessel, which will be powered by zero-emission propulsion technology, according to the company's release.

The vessel concept, which received ‘Approval in Principle’ from Lloyds Register, is planned to be initially operational with Anglo Belgian Shipping Company Ltd on Green Corridors between the European Continent and the United Kingdom.

The Zulu Mass will be fully electrical and powered by modular energy containers provided by established energy storage companies using batteries and/or hydrogen-based power systems. In addition to zero-emission electrical propulsion, the vessel will be equipped with auxiliary wind propulsion, and the feasibility of wave propulsion will be investigated.

The vessel is also designed to be unmanned as a part of a Maritime Autonomy System, which will allow it to compete with fossil-fueled vessels.

Belgium established a legal framework for unmanned vessel pilot projects in the North Sea in 2021. Now, a significant development has occurred as Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Denmark have come together to sign an agreement. This collaboration eliminates the need for separate permit applications, greatly simplifying the regulatory process.



Conoship International is a Dutch ship design and engineering company at the forefront of innovation and technology in the maritime industry. Since 1952, over 2,000 ships have been built according to the company’s designs.

Zulu Associates is a Belgian company active as an initiator, developer and operator of innovations in the marine component of logistic chains.