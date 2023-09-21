2023 September 21 12:43

Kalmar becomes first ports and terminals industry solution provider to receive cyber security certification for its automation system for all terminal equipment

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has been awarded IEC 62443-4-1 certification for its Kalmar One automation system. The system is developed by the Kalmar Technology and Competence Centre in Tampere, Finland, according to the company's release.

IEC 62443-4-1 is part of a series of standards that specify the process requirements for the secure development of products used in industrial automation and control systems (IACS). It defines secure development life-cycle (SDL) requirements related to cyber security for products intended for use in IACS environments and provides guidance on how to meet the requirements described for each element.

The SDL process of the Kalmar One automation system was independently audited by Exida, a leading product certification company.



