2023 September 20 08:36

Making better business decisions with the ICTSI App

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) presented ICTSI App. The ICTSI App is a secure operative tool that enables port users and cargo owners to monitor the status of their shipments that are loaded and offloaded from a vessel, and those that are hauled in or out of the port. Launched in 2022, the app lets users track their cargo at the Manila International Container Terminal and NorthPort – both in the Port of Manila, Subic Bay International Terminals in Zambales, Laguna Gateway Inland Container Terminal in Calamba, and Mindanao Container Terminal in Cagayan de Oro.

The ICTSI App currently has close to 29,000 users and will soon be available for customers of Adriatic Gate Container Terminal in Croatia, South Pacific International Container Terminal and Motukea International Terminal in Papua New Guinea, Onne Multipurpose Terminal in Nigeria, and Matadi Gateway Terminal in D.R. Congo.



The ICTSI App has three main features that promote visibility and transparency – vessel monitoring, container tracking and truck tracking.

The vessel monitoring feature lets users track the container vessel that’s transporting their cargo and receive updates on the expected arrival and departure from a port. It also provides insights on pre-advice, loading and payment cutoffs – information that would help businesses align their logistics activities accordingly to avoid potential delays.

Container tracking informs users of the real-time status of their containers from the moment they arrive at the port up to their departure. This helps cargo owners manage their shipments more efficiently to ensure they reach the end destinations as planned.

Using the truck tracking feature, businesses that rely on road transport can monitor their trucks from the moment they enter and until they exit the terminal. This information can be used to improve fleet management and streamline ground operations.

Each of these features lets the user create watchlists to monitor multiple vessels, trucks and containers, and subscribe to status updates to receive push notifications on important logistics milestones as they happen. The app lets users easily share these updates, along with other information, to other stakeholders via email and other messaging apps on their phones for convenience.



ICTSI currently operates 32 terminals in 19 countries, and was recently named as the preferred operator for Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 in South Africa’s largest maritime port.