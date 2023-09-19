  • Home
  • News
  • Rosatom is ready to spend RUB 260 million for acquisition of drones intended for NSR
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 September 19 15:23

    Rosatom is ready to spend RUB 260 million for acquisition of drones intended for NSR

    Two unmanned aircraft systems are to be installed

    Rosatom is ready to spend RUB 260 million for acquisition of drones which will be used on the Northern Sea Route (NSR), Maksim Kulinko, Deputy Director of Rosatom’s NSR Directorate, said at the Strategic Session “Russian Ports: A New Impulse For Port Service Development” held in the framework of the Neva 2023 exhibition in Saint-Petersburg.

    “So far, we are considering the installation of one complex on an icebreaker and the other will be a coastal complex. It is a comprehensive unmanned aircraft system which includes two drones, payload, radio communication and consoles for controlling both the drone and the information obtained in real time. The corporation is ready to spend a total of RUB 260 million,” he said.

    In summer 2023, the second phase of tests on ice reconnaissance involving a deck-based drone complex was successfully held in the water area of the Gulf of Ob in the Kara Sea.

    The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion. According to the plan, the annual cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route is to reach 80 million by 2024, 150 million tonnes by 2030, 220 million tonnes – by 2035.

    State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM has been a single infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route from 2018. It is in charge of organizing shipping, construction of infrastructure facilities, ensuring navigation and hydrographic support and safety in challenging Arctic conditions. The authority of Rosatom’s Northern Sea Route Main Directorate covers Atomflot, Hydrographic Company and Glavsevmorput.

    Read about:

    Own satellites, drones to keep an eye on the Arctic

Другие новости по темам: Rosatom, NSR, icebreakers  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 September 19

18:07 Crowley appoints James Fowler as senior vice president and general manager of its Crowley Shipping business
17:59 RF Ministry of Industry and Trade says 20 gas carriers are needed to ship LNG from Portovaya CS
17:30 Wartsila selects Hoglund as key supplier of high-end cargo control system for four new VLEC vessels
17:17 China launches action plan to prevent invasive alien species through border ports
17:06 Europe’s shipping emissions back to pre-pandemic high
16:48 Cranfield University at the forefront of new £14.1m global initiative to transform Net Zero hydrogen production
16:36 Rosatom looks into deepening of Tiksi port to 8 meters
16:24 DP World introduces a remote pinning station at its Southampton hub
16:02 Saint-Petersburg Governor: 61 naval and civil ships are under construction at the city shipyards
15:40 JERA Global Markets sells terminal in the port of Amsterdam to Rhenus Group
15:23 Rosatom is ready to spend RUB 260 million for acquisition of drones intended for NSR
15:04 MISC & Nissen Kaiun enter into a new partnership agreement for the sale and charter of two LNG carriers
14:31 Alphaliner releases the latest ranking of the top 100 global liner companies by capacity
14:07 Damen Shipyards signs contract with Port Marlborough NZ for the delivery of the new ASD Tug 2111 class
13:44 HGK Shipping orders a gas tanker with special dimensions
13:08 Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of cargo terminal in Pevek seaport
12:11 Hanwha Ocean gets AiP from DNV for the cargo hold of ultra large LCO2 carriers and AoSS for underwater radiated noise measurement and from ABS for the world's first large-scale carbon emission free LNG carrier
11:33 Vopak reaches agreement with Infracapital on the sale of its chemical terminals in Rotterdam
11:20 First applications for setting zero VAT not expected from ship repair companies before January 2024
11:20 CMA CGM to enhance its ASEA KENYA service connecting Far East & Kenya
10:55 CMA CGM and Maersk join forces to accelerate the decarbonization of the shipping industry
10:35 Concordia Damen converts inland shipping vessel into TSHD for Nigerian dredging project
09:51 USC demonstrated the model of its Project 00840 Karelia sea/river cruise ship
09:26 Russian company SeaProject created a multipurpose boat with a remote and automated control
09:12 IUMI reports signs of recovery and resilience for cargo underwriters

2023 September 18

18:07 IUMI reports positivity for marine underwriters but uncertainty for future sustainability remains
17:15 IMO submits the 2023 IMO Strategy on reduction of GHG emissions from ships to the First Global Stocktake
16:57 DP World inaugurates a new vertical quay at the port of Novi Sad in Serbia
16:24 The new Finnlines vessel M/S Finnsirius makes its first call to the port of Kapellskar
15:54 Chevron's strike-hit Australia LNG facility resumes full production
15:23 Klaveness Combination Carriers to pilot Starlink internet service at sea
14:53 The Port of Huelva and Enagas to jointly promote renewable gas projects
14:40 National Transport Company’s terminals to increase throughput by 13% to 47 million tonnes this year
14:23 UK Government backs Port of Aberdeen’s multi-million pound shore power project
13:37 Gate terminal selects contractors to design and build 4th LNG storage tank
13:16 Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 1.7% in 8M’23
12:58 Fertiglobe signs MoU with AD Ports to explore logistics collaboration opportunities in Egypt, UAE
12:43 Throughput capacity of Vanino seaport in the Khabarovsk Territory can reach 85 million tonnes by 2025
12:18 Valenciaport bulk traffic increases by 1.95% in August 2023
11:48 DFDS expands ferry network to Strait of Gibraltar
10:49 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
10:35 Neoenergia and Government of Rio Grande do Norte sign memorandum for offshore wind power projects
09:57 PT Pertamina selects Topsoe as the technology provider for its renewable fuels production units in Indonesia
09:22 Yamal LNG produced 100 million tons of LNG since the plant start-up in December 2017

2023 September 17

15:32 Vestas secures 243 MW order for V163-4.5 MW wind turbines in the USA
14:27 BMT unveils expanded ELLIDA fleet-design offerings, redefining naval support operations for the future
13:43 Equinor: the Eirin field to bring more gas to Europe
12:29 Edda Wind launches CSOV at Gondan Shipbuilders, Spain
11:10 BW Offshore announces sale of its Abo FPSO
10:17 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company secures a maintenance dredging contract in Georgia
09:58 Viking announces additional Nile River sailings through 2026

2023 September 16

15:33 East of Suez market update as of 15 Sep 2023 - ENGINE
13:02 Container freight rates for U.S. east coast, Europe up in Aug
12:18 Chile's Agunsa targets bunker sales expansion in Europe and Africa - Ship & Bunker
10:45 Huanghai Shipyard secures reefer containership duo order from Seatrade

2023 September 15

19:44 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 ENGINE bunker platform launches ENGINE X to tackle increased bunker complexity
17:34 GS Caltex test operates container ship running on marine biofuel
17:03 Pregol Ship Repair Yard repaired five crab catchers run by Antey Group this year
16:40 Eastern Pacific Shipping partners HD Hyundai Global Services to further maritime digitalisation
16:25 Ports of Rotterdam and Duisburg strengthen cooperation on hydrogen
16:07 Astrakhan based shipyards of USC to launch three more vessels by the year end
15:48 Pilbara Ports Authority delivers a total monthly throughput of 62.8 million tonnes for August 2023
15:12 Port Houston orders 5 more Konecranes RTGs
14:55 Port of Rotterdam Authority and PortLiner sign contract to construct electrolyte bunkering station in Hartelkanaal
14:35 Gazprom’s tanker with LNG first delivered from Leningrad Region via NSR unloaded in China
14:06 Sergei Shoigu: RF Navy to take delivery of 12 more vessels by the end of the year
13:44 DP World selects TYCROP and Loop Energy for solution to decarbonize RTG Cranes at Port of Vancouver
13:12 Ascenz Marorka obtains Type Approval certification from Bureau Veritas for its advanced ShaPoLi solution
12:58 Sergei Shoigu demanded to make maximum use of Zvezda's production capacities to complete the repair of submarines