2023 September 13 14:49

Commercial Port of Vladivostok expects Russia’s market of container transportation to recover by 2025

In 2023, container flows are growing in all basins

Commercial Port of Vladivostok PJSC (an company of FESCO Transportation Group) expects Russia’s market of container transportation to recover by 2025, according to Interfax.

“I believe that the market will recover by 2025 ... In general, the market is recovering now. In 2021, the average monthly market volume in the South, North-West and Far East basins exceeded 400 thousand TEU per month. In 2022, there was a decline. For example, in the second half of 2022 the average monthly result was 270 thousand TEU. This year, container cargo flow is estimated at 320 thousand TEU. It is gradually growing. We see the growth of container flows in all basins,” Elena Kazarina, Commercial Director of the stevedoring company, told journalists on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

According to her, there is an imbalance between exports and imports due to various economic, political and other factors.

“The import flow is affected by the dollar rate, and our purchasing power. When it comes exports, it, on the contrary, is encouraged by a weak rouble. At present, warehouses in China are overloaded, the production capacity has slightly declined and exports are not at the level we wish. But we see that now the situation is leveling out, it is becoming more balanced,” she explained.

Elena Kazarina reminded that Commercial Port of Vladivostok planned to increase container handling to 850 thousand TEU in 2023 (up 10.7%, year-on-year). Then the stevedore is going to consistently increase its performance to reach 1 million TEU per year. The port also plans to increase its capacity.

Commercial Port of Vladivostok operates 15 berths with a total length exceeding 3.2 km. In 2022, the stevedore handled 13.4 million tonnes of cargo, up 3.7%, year-on-year. The company’s container throughput rose by 1.4%, year-on-year, to over 768 thousand TEU.