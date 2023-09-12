2023 September 12 18:00

Dutch marine technology company Econowind teams up with NOM and Horizon Flevoland

Dutch company Econowind builds ‘VentoFoils’ in Zeewolde and Warten. These sails enable ship owners to reduce fuel consumption by up to 30%, according to the company's release.

The Investment and Development Agency for the Northern Netherlands (NOM) and Horizon Flevoland are investing heavily in the scale-up to enable rapid growth.

Econowind has been pioneering wind propulsion for seagoing vessels. The 16-metre aluminium VentoFoil is produced at the Zeewolde factory.

Econowind has installed and extensively tested sixteen wings. It is a proven technology that is robust under the challenging conditions at sea. The VentoFoils can be installed on existing ships and also integrated into new-build vessels.