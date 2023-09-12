2023 September 12 13:04

Ship Spares Logistics and Global Transport Solutions join forces

GTS, a logistics service provider specialized in supply chain solutions for the maritime industry (through the brand Marinetrans), has acquired SSL (formerly part of Burando Maritime Services), a marine logistics specialist providing barge deliveries, warehouse consolidation and freight forwarding services.

The combination of the two companies will elevate service offerings in marine spare parts logistics, creating a synergy that leverages the combined strengths, culture, and international network of both companies.

Global Transport Solutions (GTS) is an international logistics service provider providing supply chain and forwarding solutions primarily to the maritime industry and other time-critical verticals. The company operates through the brands Marinetrans and Best Global Logistics, and has a geographical presence in all continents. Ship Spares Logistics is a marine logistics specialist, providing on-board deliveries, warehouse consolidation and freight forwarding services to its clients in the maritime- and offshore industries. Burando Maritime Services BMS is the “one-stop-ship” maritime service supplier with a diverse range of services. Supplying sustainable fuels, transporting all kinds of petrochemical products with a fleet of over 75 inland tankers, and recycling waste streams into new raw materials. Burando serves all ports between Hamburg and Zeebrugge.