2023 September 11 17:25

Exports of fertilizers from Russia and Belarus expected to reach about 44 million tonnes this year

In 2021, they totaled 50 million tonnes

An increase in the share of containerization currently estimated at about 10 per cent, can compensate the decrease of fertilizers exports, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Denis Ilatovsky, Senior Vice President for Operations and GR at Delo Management Company, as saying at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to him, exports of fertilizers from Russia and Belarus in 2023 is expected to reach about 44 million tonnes, up from 35 million tonnes exported in 2022 although below the result reached in 2021 - 50 million tonnes. “There is an increased demand for handling of fertilizers in ports. It has not yet been satisfied by the projects being implemented in Ust-Luga “Eurochem, Ultramar, Novotrans) and on the Black Sea (Tuapse Bulk Terminal). Therefore, part of fertilizers is transported in containers - about 5 million tonnes. In 2023, transportation of fertilizers in containers grew by 92%. Their handling in ports increased by 160% to about 3 million tonnes,” he said. Transportation of food in containers has totaled 3.2 million tonnes with the volumes carried via the Far East ports having increased by 110% to 1.7 million tonnes. According to the speaker, “there are excessive container handling facilities in the North-West region while they are almost fully loaded in the South with a slight potential there and in the Far East although the delivery by railway is a problem”.

According to the expert, further containerization of the freight traffic will be facilitated by the government’s initiative to revise the rules of non-discriminatory access to the railway network, which will rank containerized cargo the fourth in priority, two points above coal.