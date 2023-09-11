2023 September 11 09:50

NewNew Shipping Line to put 8-10 more container ships on its NSR line in 2024

Image source: Roscongress

Chinese shipping company NewNew Shipping Line plans to put additional 8-10 container ships on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) line in 2024, the company representative Ke Jin said at the Eastern Economic Forum. According to him, 10 more voyages are to be made by the end of the year.

Ke Jin emphasized the profitability of voyages, the time savings of up to 20 days when compared to the traditional round voyage between Shaghai and Saint-Petersburg, as well as a higher safety of the route with no threat from pirates or congestions in the Suez Canal.

A regular container line between China and the ports of Arkhangelsk, Great Port of Saint-Petersburg and Kaliningrad along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) with transit time 25 days was launched by Newnew Shipping Line in July 2023. Currently, the line is being serviced by four container ships.