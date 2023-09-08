2023 September 8 12:43

Bureau Veritas launches Renewable Ammonia certification scheme

Following the January launch of its Renewable Hydrogen scheme, Bureau Veritas announces its Renewable Ammonia scheme, which helps assure safe, sustainable ammonia production from renewable energy.

The aim of the BV Renewable Ammonia certification scheme is to contribute to hydrogen energy development and international trade by shaping trust. A prerequisite for the Renewable Ammonia certificate is the successful completion of the Renewable Hydrogen certification scheme by Bureau Veritas for the hydrogen feedstock being used. Safety, sustainability, and renewable input are mandatory criteria for the hydrogen as well as for the ammonia scheme. Additionally, the carbon intensity for the ammonia must be demonstrated and proven to be below 0.5 kg CO2eq/kg.

Applicable from the design stage onward, the BV Renewable Ammonia certification scheme also provides proof of “bankability” to address the need from developers to attract early-stage funding.



