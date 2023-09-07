2023 September 7 18:00

Stolthaven Terminals to expand operations in the US

Stolthaven Terminals has confirmed it will expand its facilities in the US Gulf to continue to meet its customers’ growing needs for specialist storage and handling services.

The planned expansion programme involves increasingly automated operations, additional specialist services for customers and the installation of new tanks, which will significantly increase Stolthaven Terminals’ current total US storage capacity of 954,491m3.



Stolthaven Terminals’ global expansion programme also includes the construction of a joint-venture terminal in Taiwan, which is expected to be operational at the end of this year.