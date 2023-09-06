2023 September 6 17:05

Asia-Europe alliances improve schedule reliability

In just the 2nd month after dropping to its lowest point, 2M had improved schedule reliability by 20 percentage points, whereas the improvements for Ocean Alliance and THE Alliance were both under 10 percentage points, according to Sea-Intelligence. By the 7th month, 2M almost reached a recovery of 50 percentage points, with the other two alliances lagging severely behind. Ocean Alliance only got to the 45-percentage point mark by the 17th month, with THE Alliance taking 25 months just to get within a hair of the 50 percentage point mark. In short, the schedule reliability recovery rate for 2M was far above the other two alliances.

In fact, on both Asia-Europe trade lanes, 2M has seen rapid improvements in schedule reliability after dropping to its lowest point during the pandemic, however, while they continued on this trajectory on Asia-North Europe (as previously mentioned), their rate of recovery on Asia-Mediterranean slowed down considerably. Ocean Alliance on the other hand, while having a relatively slower rate of improvement on Asia-North Europe, have largely been consistent in schedule reliability improvements in the months after their lowest figure of the pandemic. THE Alliance has seen a relatively slower rate of recovery on Asia-North Europe, picking up in recent months, while seeing the opposite trend on Asia-Mediterranean.