2023 September 5 10:45

MSC’s SWAN service makes first direct call at Baltic Container Terminal

Baltic Container Terminal (BCT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) business unit at the Port of Gdynia in Poland, received the first direct call of Mediterranean Shipping Company’s (MSC) SWAN service on 23 August, according to the company's release.



Restored by MSC in May, the service links ports in Europe and the Far East, and has provided the Port of Gdynia a direct connection to the most important Chinese and Korean ports. The recently revised port rotation is Qingdao – Busan – Ningbo – Yantian - Tanjung Pelepas - Antwerp – Gdynia – Gdansk – Klaipeda – Bremerhaven – King Abdullah Port – Singapore – Qingdao. The addition of Busan to this rotation enables a direct connection between the port of Gdynia and South Korea.



The SWAN service’s maiden call to BCT was marked by the arrival of the 318-meter boxship KURE, which discharged 1,320 containers and will take almost 2,000 containers on the return journey. The MSC DOMNA X, another ship operating the SWAN service and sailing directly from the Far East, called on BCT on 28 August.