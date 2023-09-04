2023 September 4 11:10

Shipbuilding Firm “Almaz” laid down icebreaker Svyatogor of Project 21180М

Source: Administration of Saint-Petersburg's Petrogradsky District



Shipbuilding Firm “Almaz” (Saint-Petersburg) has held a ceremonial keel-laying of icebreaker Svyatogor of Project 21180М, according to VK page of the Petrogradsky District of Saint-Petersburg.

Vladimir Omelnitsky, the head of the district, took part in the ceremony marking the 90th anniversary of the shipyard. According to him, the ship is designed for operation in harsh and challenging conditions. It will be needed for implementation of a wide range of shipping tasks in the Arctic.

On 12 December 2018, Shipbuilding Firm “Almaz” laid down icebreaker of Project 21180М. The ship named Yevpaty Kolovrat was ordered by RF Defence Ministry for RF Navy’s fleet of auxiliary vessels. In summer 2023, the newly built ship made a transition from Saint-Petersburg to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky by the southern sea route to join RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet. It was towed by tugboat Sarmat of Northern Alliance.

Diesel-electric icebreaker was designed by Nizhny Novgorod based Design Bureau “Vympel”. It is intended for independent escorting of warships and commercial vessels in ice waters, implementation of all icebreaking works, towing of ships, delivery of cargo to remote locations in ice-covered areas, assistance to ships in distress.

The icebreaker’s will have a displacement of 4,000 tonnes, hull length of 82 m, width of 19 m, speed of up to 14 knots, crew of about 30 members, endurance of 1 month.

Joint Stock Shipbuilding Company "Almaz" was founded in 1933 as a shipyard of the USSR Coast Guard. Today, St. Petersburg headquartered Almaz is a modern enterprise with a long shipbuilding tradition specializing in the construction, conversion, outfitting and repair of high-speed coast guard border patrol vessels and boats, of large and small tonnage ships, of multipurpose hovercrafts, ships and yachts for civil sector both for Russian and foreign customers. The company has two floating docks of 2,500 and 3,000 tonnes in capacity. Since its foundation Almaz has built over 1,000 ships including 500 ships for the Border Service of Russia.

Source of photos: Administration of Saint-Petersburg's Petrogradsky District