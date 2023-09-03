2023 September 3 10:19

Stolt-Nielsen Limited taps Udo Lange as new CEO

Stolt-Nielsen Limited is pleased to announce that Udo Lange, has today, joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen who, after 23 years at the helm, has assumed the role of Chairman of the Board, Stolt-Nielsen said.



Udo has more than 20 years of experience in the international trade industry, with expertise in freight forwarding, express and parcel logistics, and airline catering.



Most recently, he was president of Healthcare, Logistics and Americas International at FedEx Express, leading a team of more than 50,000 employees across 80 countries. He was also part of the FedEx Senior Management Committee which sets the strategic direction of the circa $90 billion revenue enterprise and has held several other senior roles at FedEx since joining in 2015.



Udo said: “Stolt-Nielsen is an incredible company with market-leading logistics positions in chemical tankers, tank containers and terminals as well as sustainable seafood. The opportunity to lead an organisation whose work is pivotal in the global bulk liquid and seafood supply chains is truly unique.



“It is a great privilege for me as the company’s first non-family CEO to be able to build upon the legacy created by the Stolt-Nielsen family during more than 60 years of operations. I am honoured that Niels and the board have entrusted me to lead the next chapter of this wonderful company.



"As decarbonisation accelerates across the logistics industry and the need for sustainable food grows, Stolt-Nielsen has the knowhow and the people to be at the forefront of the transition. I am excited to be part of a company with a culture that highly values its people and look forward to working with the team on accelerating growth. I cannot wait to continue to create value for both customers and shareholders as we navigate a more sustainable future together.”



Udo has served as a member of the White House Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force and was involved in the task force's Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW) group. He is a Director of the NASDAQ-listed e-commerce startup Freightos (CRGO), the International Institute of Rural Reconstruction and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. He also serves on the board of trustees of ‘Operation Finale’, an exhibition in Germany about the capture of Nazi Adolf Eichmann.



In June 2020, Udo was named one of the ‘Top 10 Logistics Leaders’ globally by Supply Chain Digital, the industry’s leading magazine. He holds a Ph.D. in economic science from the University of Duisburg, Germany and an MBA from the University of Kaiserslautern, Germany. He is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School.