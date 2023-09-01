IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Over 60% of dredging work completed on Yakutia rivers
- Completion of dredging in Dvina-Pechora Basin accounts for 74.7% of works planned for navigation season of 2023
- Cargo base of Indiga port confirmed at 67 million tonnes
- Port-type economic zone “Kulibin” to appear in the Nizhny Novgorod Region by 2029
- RF Government prepared amendments to be introduced into the Water Code in the part of terminals for mineral fertilizers
- Construction of ice-protection facilities begins at Port Elga construction site
- Free Port of Vladivostok resident put into operation new storage facility in Pevek (Chukotka)
- Astafyev Terminal to put into operation first fully electric crane in the Far East this autumn
- Belt conveyor for grain loading restored in the port of Mariupol
- New management of Murmansk Fish Port works on return of core assets withdrawn earlier
- Engineer Popov dredger arrives at port Olya for operation on Volga-Caspian Canal
- Container ship SFT Turkey running between the ports of China and Saint-Petersburg serviced by Petrolesport for the first time
- Net profit of Sovcomflot in H1’23 totaled $496 million
Shipping and logistics
- Blocking of the Danish Straits: Is the threat real?
- Global Ports’ terminals welcome new container services between China and Russia by Hub Shipping
- Revival of passenger transportation by inland water ways
- Russian Railways' network loading in 8M’2023 climbed by 0.7% YoY to 825,9 million tonnes
- FESCO increased international cargo shipping in H1’2023 by 30% to 199 thousand TEU
- Net profit of Novoship in H1’23 rose 5.9 times to RUB 624.5 million
- RRF Government expands measures to supportrw transportation of mineral fertilizers to the Far East
- First transit transportation of Russian cargo to Saudi Arabia performed by Iran corridor
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Primorye based company Morstroyinvest acquires ship repair equipment with state support
- Crab catcher Kedon of Project 03141 delivered to the customer
- Kamchatka based shipbuilding company NPC Torsiotest launched small fishing seiner of Project 04130, Apacha
- Arkhangelsk REB to invest RUB 350 million in modernization and expansion of production facilities
- Svetlovo based ship repair yard to repair R/V Akademik Mstislav Keldysh
- Okskaya Sudoverf launches fifth NЕ025 salvage tug for Marine Rescue Service
- Ferries of Oboronlogistics and Rosmorport carried 100 thousand tonnes of cargo by Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line in August ‘23
- USC: implementation of technical upgrade programmes at Vyborg Shipyard estimated at over RUB 1 billion
- Samus Shipyard launched small-size ship of Project 106.103.22.
- RF Government rejects plans on construction of three research vessels by 2030
- Cruise ship Peotr Veliky leaves Lotos for ASPO for outfitting and trials
- Completion of Phase 1 of Zhatay Shipyard expected in 2024-2025 due to sanctions
Bunkering
- Is Russia going to turn into a biofuel paradise?
Appointments
Kirill Mikhalchenko appointed as Deputy Head of Rostransnadzor