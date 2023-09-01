  • Home
  • 2023 September 1 18:00

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and hydraulic engineering

    • Over 60% of dredging work completed on Yakutia rivers
    • Completion of dredging in Dvina-Pechora Basin accounts for 74.7% of works planned for navigation season of 2023
    • Cargo base of Indiga port confirmed at 67 million tonnes
    • Port-type economic zone “Kulibin” to appear in the Nizhny Novgorod Region by 2029
    • RF Government prepared amendments to be introduced into the Water Code in the part of terminals for mineral fertilizers
    • Construction of ice-protection facilities begins at Port Elga construction site
    • Free Port of Vladivostok resident put into operation new storage facility in Pevek (Chukotka)
    • Astafyev Terminal to put into operation first fully electric crane in the Far East this autumn
    • Belt conveyor for grain loading restored in the port of Mariupol
    • New management of Murmansk Fish Port works on return of core assets withdrawn earlier
    • Engineer Popov dredger arrives at port Olya for operation on Volga-Caspian Canal
    • Container ship SFT Turkey running between the ports of China and Saint-Petersburg serviced by Petrolesport for the first time
    • Net profit of Sovcomflot in H1’23 totaled $496 million

    Shipping and logistics

    Shipbuilding and ship repair

    • Primorye based company Morstroyinvest acquires ship repair equipment with state support
    • Crab catcher Kedon of Project 03141 delivered to the customer
    • Kamchatka based shipbuilding company NPC Torsiotest launched small fishing seiner of Project 04130, Apacha
    • Arkhangelsk REB to invest RUB 350 million in modernization and expansion of production facilities
    • Svetlovo based ship repair yard to repair R/V Akademik Mstislav Keldysh
    • Okskaya Sudoverf launches fifth NЕ025 salvage tug for Marine Rescue Service
    • Ferries of Oboronlogistics and Rosmorport carried 100 thousand tonnes of cargo by Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line in August ‘23
    • USC: implementation of technical upgrade programmes at Vyborg Shipyard estimated at over RUB 1 billion
    • Samus Shipyard launched small-size ship of Project 106.103.22.
    • RF Government rejects plans on construction of three research vessels by 2030
    • Cruise ship Peotr Veliky leaves Lotos for ASPO for outfitting and trials
    • Completion of Phase 1 of Zhatay Shipyard expected in 2024-2025 due to sanctions

    Bunkering

    Appointments

    Kirill Mikhalchenko appointed as Deputy Head of Rostransnadzor

2023 September 1

18:07 Flights scrapped, businesses shut in Hong Kong, Guangdong as super typhoon Saola nears
18:00 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:45 IUMI publishes “Best practice & recommendations for the safe carriage of electric vehicles”
17:30 Fred. Olsen Windcarrier awarded a contract with Shimizu for Jack-up vessel Blue Wind
17:28 Iran Shipping Lines to provide Astrakhan Port PJSC with a loan of $10.5 million for the purchase of two ships
17:15 Ascenz Marorka to equip GasLog’s LNG carrier fleet with its "Smart Shipping" solution
17:01 Kamchatka based shipbuilding company NPC Torsiotest launched small fishing seiner of Project 04130, Apacha
17:01 Jiangnan Shipyard launches the largest bi-fuel ocean-going car carrier in China
16:40 Fincantieri completes the parallel modernization of two cruise ships for Crystal
16:02 Regional Container Lines adds King Abdulaziz Port to its service
15:53 HAV Group completes acquisition of Undheim Systems
15:35 Northern Lights awards third ship building contract
15:29 About 900 vessels with 34.5 million tonnes of cargo passed customs point in Taman port over one year
15:24 Insurance firm Maristela joins Marine Fuels Alliance
14:33 CMA CGM completes the acquisition of GCT Bayonne and New York container terminals
14:03 ILWU announces the ratification of a six-year contract with Pacific Maritime Association
13:53 Shell Ventures joins Value Group’s investor base to accelerate and expand carbon capture utilisation and storage strategy
13:28 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease 8.2% in August 2023
12:53 China ports container volume rises 4.5% from January to July 2023
12:10 Ferries of Oboronlogistics and Rosmorport carried 100 thousand tonnes of cargo by Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line in August ‘23
11:44 Russian Railways' network loading in 8M’2023 climbed by 0.7% YoY to 825,9 million tonnes
11:19 Crab catcher Kedon of Project 03141 delivered to the customer
10:43 Var Energi secures the COSLProspector drilling rig for a two-year drilling program in the Barents sea
10:23 Ocean Installer awarded Solstad a contract for a project in West Africa
10:15 RF Government prepared amendments to be introduced into the Water Code in the part of terminals for mineral fertilizers
09:58 CMA CGM to enhance its AZTECA services with a direct call in Oakland on AZTECA Loop 1
09:28 New ferry Aleksandr Deyev built by Amur Shipyard arrives at the port of Kholmsk

2023 August 31

18:07 HHLA’s Container Terminal Altenwerder again receives certification as a climate-neutral company
17:40 Stolthaven Terminals’ new JV facility in Taiwan soon to be operational
17:18 Okskaya Sudoverf launches fifth NЕ025 salvage tug for Marine Rescue Service
17:09 DNV supports equipment manufacturer Intercontinental Wind Energy with offshore wind diversification
17:00 MISC & SHI’s floating CO2 storage unit receives AiP from DNV
16:43 U.S military in talks to develop a civilian port in Philippines
16:28 The first hydrogen powered container stacker arrives at the Port of Valencia
15:58 Wartsila to supply the LNG Fuel Gas Supply systems for four new 23k TEU container vessels
15:01 Merchant ships caught in the unfolding coup in Gabon
14:38 Equinor awards COSL Offshore Management AS two rigs contracts
14:13 OceanScore and RWE team up to mitigate emissions risk with EU ETS management solution for shipping
14:00 USC: implementation of technical upgrade programmes at Vyborg Shipyard estimated at over RUB 1 billion
13:22 Long-term ocean freight rates plunge by more than 60% - Xeneta
13:08 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 35, 2023
12:44 ICTSI inks USD750 million loan facility with Metrobank to boost operations
12:24 Suez Canal Economic Zone celebrates concession for Container Terminal 2 in East Port Said
11:39 Free Port of Vladivostok resident put into operation new storage facility in Pevek (Chukotka)
11:24 Poland charters tankers used for Russian oil to import Arab crude
10:51 ClassNK releases "Guidelines for the Safe Transportation of Electric Vehicles" and “List of Fire Safety Measures for the Maritime Transportation of Electric Vehicles”
10:21 Port of Gothenburg container throughput up 3 percent to 446,000 TEUs in Q1 2023
09:50 Northern Fleet detachment practises interaction with attack all-arms force in long-range cruise
09:45 COSCO SHIPPING launches “Talent Athena” door-to-door service from China to Greece and neighbouring countries
09:26 Nefteflot launched yet another survey ship of Project RDB 66.62 at Krasnoyarsk based facility

2023 August 30

18:07 Cido Shipping orders twelve bulk carriers at Chinese shipyards
17:53 China’s crude oil imports in January-July 2023 rose by 12.4%
17:31 Brunvoll Mar-El Zero Emission solutions on Fjord1’s new high-speed passenger vessels
17:17 China’s coal imports in January-July 2023 surged by almost 89%
17:07 JP Morgan orders two methanol-powered tankers
16:58 EnBW acquires 10% Equity Stake and secures exclusive offtake rights for green ammonia
16:39 China Merchants Energy Shipping orders world’s first methanol-fuel VLCC
16:23 MAN Energy Solutions receives an order for compressor technology for first unmanned Norwegian gas-production platform
15:56 COSCO SHIPPING launches door-to-door service from China to Greece and neighbouring countries
15:39 Global Ports’ terminals welcome new container services between China and Russia by Hub Shipping