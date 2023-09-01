About 900 vessels with 34.5 million tonnes of cargo passed customs point in Taman port over one year

2023 September 1 15:29

Customs point in Taman port which was put into operation on 1 September 2022, has processed about 900 vessels with 34.5 million tonnes of import/export cargo over a year of operation.

The need to establish a customs point in the port of Taman was dictated by the need to expand the logistics capabilities of the international transport corridor "North-South".

With its natural conditions, availability of year-round operation and remoteness from settlements make Taman one of the most promising ports in the south of Russia. Its deep water area lets welcome ships of up to 220,000 dwt. Application of advanced technologies for handling and transshipment of cargo significantly speeds up port operations and reduces the costs of exporters and stevedores, reads the statement.

In 2022, throughput of the port of Taman rose by 19.5%, year-on-year, to 42.8 million tonnes. In January-July 2023, the port handled 25.2 million tonnes, down 0.7%, year-on-year.