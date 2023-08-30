2023 August 30 15:56

COSCO SHIPPING launches door-to-door service from China to Greece and neighbouring countries

With door-to-door service “Talent Athena”, COSCO SHIPPING adds another digital supply chain product to its portfolio. Following “For For Tune” for shipping cargo from Europe to China launched on 28th August, customers can now import goods from China to Greece and neighbouring countries in one stop. The new door-to-door service “Talent Athena” is starting on 31st August and includes inland transportation services in mainland China and Greece as well as Albania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Serbia, as well as customs declaration services at the port of departure, shipping services and customs transit services at the port of destination in one package.

Like with other end-to-end supply chain products available on COSCO SHIPPING’s digital platform SynCon Hub, customers benefit from easy and fast order, high quality and reliable delivery, convenient and worry-free service, full process visual tracking and transparent fees.

With SynCon Hub, customers can place their orders immediately for importing their cargo via industry-leading foreign trade routes and with reliable delivery guarantees. Based on self-operated resources and dedicated combination products, fees and charging rules are always transparent and worry-free, allowing the customer to choose from all options with confidence. Once the booking order has been placed, the booking will be confirmed within only 2 working hours.

“Talent Athena” is designed as a full process supply chain logistics solution, which also features a one-stop customer service to handle various node matters and accompany the customer and their goods throughout the entire process, for a convenient and worry-free experience without the need of contacting multiple suppliers.

By utilizing advanced digital technology to track every process of goods in real-time, customers can obtain visual feedback on key nodes in the process at any time, track logistics status at any time, and keep track of the dynamics of shipment.

“Talent Athena” comes with a loading and unloading time guarantee, providing 4 hours of free loading time at the loading place and 2 hours of free container unloading at the delivery place, and free use time of the container at the port of departure and destination.

Starting date and terms

“Talent Athena” is available from 31st August 2023 via SynCon Hub (synconhub.coscoshipping.com). Door-to-door / Container Yard to door service. General cargo only. Reefer/fresh/dangerous goods are excluded. 20GP, 40GP/HC Full Container Load (FLC) transportation only. Self-owned container (SOC) excluded.

Services include: