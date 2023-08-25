  • Home
  • 2023 August 25 17:54

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and hydraulic engineering

    • Dredging on the Pechora does not interfere with the navigation 2023 – region authorities
    • Reconstruction of Shavanskaya dam No 23 is underway on the White Sea Canal
    • Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase of the Gorodetsky hydrosystem locks reconstruction

    Shipping and logistics

    • One of Russia’s key export commodities, oil, continues to be exported almost exclusively by foreign vessels
    • Shipment of goods from the Kaliningrad Region rose by 70% in July 2023
    • Capacity of FESCO Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy Line increased by 16%
    • Oboronlogistics' Sparta IV successfully completed yet another round voyage btween Novorossiysk and Tartus
    • Chemical tanker Sergey Lvov of Project 00216М built by USC leaves for its first voyage
    • Newnew Shipping to put two more vessels on its China-Baltic service
    • Sakhalin Passenger Fleet takes Aleksandr Deyev ferry in lease for RUB 7.3 billion with a right to purchase it 5 years
    • Diesel-electric vessel Sakhalin-9 suspends transportation on Vanino-Kholmsk line due to unscheduled repair
    • SUEK redirects its coal transportation to the ports of Primorye
    • Fleet of Kamchatka Shipping Company expanded with new container ship Mikhail Robkanov

    Shipbuilding and ship repair

    • RF President entitles the Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair technologies make transactions without settlements in national currencies
    • USC obtained new Certificate of Firm Conformity from Russian Maritime Register of Shipping
    • Livadia Shipyard laid down a barge for a communication with the Putyatin Island (Primorye)
    • Yantar Shipyard puts into operation waterjet cutting software
    • Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launched bilge water removing ship Koporye ordered by Rosmorport
    • SCSSR is about to launch dry cargo carrier York of Project 1743 after modernization
    • Research vessel Akademik Nikolay Strakhov left for its first expedition after modernization
    • Sakhalin Passenger Fleet JSC takes delivery of Aleksandr Deyev ferry, Project CNF11CPD

    Bunker market

    Sanctions

    Appointments

    • Russia’s Federal Property Management Agency terminates authorities of Aleksey Rakhmanov as General Director of USC
    • Aleksandr Solovyov introduced to personnel of Otradnoye Shipyard (former Pella SK) as its General Director
    • Yury Kishinsky appointd as head of Nakhodka customs
    • Roman Boichuk appointed as Acting General Director of Eastern Shipyard
2023 August 25

18:00 Shell mulls sale of Singapore refinery
17:54 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:19 Russian Railways and Belarusian Railways agree to develop infrastructure to ports in North-West
17:13 Port of Savannah receives four new electric ship-to-shore cranes
16:57 Delo Group starts transportation of fertilizers with its own specialized containers through St. Petersburg terminals
16:25 Shipbuilding Cluster of the Arkhangelsk Region supports 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
15:36 Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch released juvenile salmon into the Onega River
15:10 MPCC completes acquisition of five eco-design ships with delivery of AS Sabine
14:23 Four new partners join the Silk Alliance Singapore green corridor cluster initiative
14:10 First batch of grain shipped by a pilot voyage from port-type SEZ in the Astrakhan Region to Iran
13:43 Yara and VNG with commitment for cooperation in ammonia
13:18 Panama Canal to extend transit restrictions for at least 10 more months
12:43 HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering constructs world’s first ship with ‘AI Engineer’
11:58 NYK receives contract to conduct study on marine transportation of CO2
11:47 Capacity of FESCO Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy Line increased by 16%
11:25 Submarine Kronstadt submerge in Baltic Fleet training zone within sea trials
11:24 ADNOC takes delivery of third very large crude carrier
10:52 POSCO E&C inks MOU with Norwegian firm on offshore wind farm
10:40 Ship detachment of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet leaves Qingdao port for Vladivostok
10:13 Titan and 123Carbon partner on carbon insetting to progress clean fuel transition
09:58 Passenger hydrofoil of Meteor 120R design intended for Nizhny Novgorod Region launched in Chkalovsk
09:19 Exports of Russian crude oil, petrochemical products, and LNG to Africa surged 2.6 times over two years – Vladimir Putin

2023 August 24

18:07 Hanwha Ocean to invest $1.5 bn in defense sector, shipbuilding technologies
17:35 Russia is ready to resume the grain deal "the very day and hour" the West fulfills its promises - Sergey Lavrov
17:34 Titan performed the first two Ship-to-Ship LNG bunker operations in Hamburg
17:12 HD KSOE delivers world's first LNG-propelled bulk carrier with built-in AI engineer
17:07 USC obtained new Certificate of Firm Conformity from Russian Maritime Register of Shipping
16:44 John T. Essberger chooses RINA’s SERTICA Electronic Logbooks
16:14 MISC posts financial results for the second quarter of FY2023
16:00 Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to establish a joint logistics company within the Trans-Caspian corridor
15:44 Incat Tasmania selects Wartsila solutions for world’s first zero emissions, lightweight Ro-Pax ferry
15:24 Australian Maritime Safety Authority banned the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier for treatment of seafarers
14:52 Carrier EBIT down -90% to USD 3.2bn - Sea-Intelligence
14:22 EUROGATE commissions Deutsche Telekom to implement three 5G campus networks
13:42 Australian Strike risk interrupting as much as 10% of global LNG supply
13:12 Port of Oakland container volume up 16.8% to 136,181 TEUs in July
12:50 Oboronlogistics' Sparta IV successfully completed yet another round voyage btween Novorossiysk and Tartus
12:31 Port of Hamburg cargo throughput down 5.8 percent to 58.2 million tons in H1 2023
12:15 Eastern Pacific Shipping celebrates naming ceremony for its first VLGC, M/V Logan Explorer
12:11 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 34, 2023
11:08 Aleksandr Solovyov introduced to personnel of Otradnoye Shipyard (former Pella SK) as its General Director
11:03 COSCO SHIPPING announces "For For Tune" digital end-to-end supply-chain solution for cargo from Europe to China
10:45 Corvus awarded battery supply for the world`s largest battery electric ship
10:33 Chemical tanker Sergey Lvov of Project 00216М built by USC leaves for its first voyage
10:12 Insurers raise premiums for Black Sea tankers as tensions mount - Reuters
09:45 CyberLogitec signed a contract for ALLEGRO with Japanese shipping liner Kambara Kisen
09:25 Canada’s newly expanded list of sanctions includes FSUE Atomflot

2023 August 23

20:09 Port of Los Angeles container volume down to 684,291 TEU in July 2023
18:07 Gasum Group posts H1 2023 results
17:46 Damen Shipyards completes new Shoalbuster 3209 for SAFEEN Group
17:27 Vladimir Putin calls on establishment of a permanent BRICS transport commission
17:14 CMA CGM to adapt the setup of its NC LEVANT EXPRESS service connecting North Europe with East Med/Levant area
17:06 The world's largest floating offshore wind farm officially opened
16:42 Porthos project at the Port of Rotterdam receives positive environmental assessment
16:25 LNG bunker supply vessel Kairos returns to Gasum’s fleet
16:12 Livadia Shipyard laid down a barge for a communication with the Putyatin Island (Primorye)
15:46 Australian and Japanese companies execute R&D Project Agreement to develop safe and efficient solutions for the bulk transport of CO2 by ships
15:18 MSC nears a stake deal with PSA for Nhava Sheva Terminal
14:48 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 7M’2023 rose by 11% YoY
14:45 MSC remains at the top of the global liner rankings