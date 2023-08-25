IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Dredging on the Pechora does not interfere with the navigation 2023 – region authorities
- Reconstruction of Shavanskaya dam No 23 is underway on the White Sea Canal
- Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase of the Gorodetsky hydrosystem locks reconstruction
Shipping and logistics
- One of Russia’s key export commodities, oil, continues to be exported almost exclusively by foreign vessels
- Shipment of goods from the Kaliningrad Region rose by 70% in July 2023
- Capacity of FESCO Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy Line increased by 16%
- Oboronlogistics' Sparta IV successfully completed yet another round voyage btween Novorossiysk and Tartus
- Chemical tanker Sergey Lvov of Project 00216М built by USC leaves for its first voyage
- Newnew Shipping to put two more vessels on its China-Baltic service
- Sakhalin Passenger Fleet takes Aleksandr Deyev ferry in lease for RUB 7.3 billion with a right to purchase it 5 years
- Diesel-electric vessel Sakhalin-9 suspends transportation on Vanino-Kholmsk line due to unscheduled repair
- SUEK redirects its coal transportation to the ports of Primorye
- Fleet of Kamchatka Shipping Company expanded with new container ship Mikhail Robkanov
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- RF President entitles the Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair technologies make transactions without settlements in national currencies
- USC obtained new Certificate of Firm Conformity from Russian Maritime Register of Shipping
- Livadia Shipyard laid down a barge for a communication with the Putyatin Island (Primorye)
- Yantar Shipyard puts into operation waterjet cutting software
- Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launched bilge water removing ship Koporye ordered by Rosmorport
- SCSSR is about to launch dry cargo carrier York of Project 1743 after modernization
- Research vessel Akademik Nikolay Strakhov left for its first expedition after modernization
- Sakhalin Passenger Fleet JSC takes delivery of Aleksandr Deyev ferry, Project CNF11CPD
Bunker market
- Methanol and hydrogen: where the shipping is heading
Sanctions
- Canada’s newly expanded list of sanctions includes FSUE Atomflot
Appointments
- Russia’s Federal Property Management Agency terminates authorities of Aleksey Rakhmanov as General Director of USC
- Aleksandr Solovyov introduced to personnel of Otradnoye Shipyard (former Pella SK) as its General Director
- Yury Kishinsky appointd as head of Nakhodka customs
- Roman Boichuk appointed as Acting General Director of Eastern Shipyard