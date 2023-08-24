2023 August 24 11:08

Aleksandr Solovyov introduced to personnel of Otradnoye Shipyard (former Pella SK) as its General Director

Photo by IAA PortNews

Aleksandr Solovyov has entered the office of General Director at Otradnoye Shipyard (former Pella SK), a company of Norebo Group. On 24 August 2023, he was introduced to the personnel of the shipyard, the company told IAA PortNews.

Norebo Group owns 100% of Otradnoye Shipyard from the moment of Pella shipyard reorganization. Reorganization of Pella JSC was completed in November 2022 with Pella SK, LLC taking over the rights and obligations under shipbuilding contracts on construction of fishing ships and Pella-Stapel, LLC acting as a contractor (its assets were acquired by Norebo in spring 2022). From 18 May 2023, Norebo Group changed the names of its assets, Pella SK and Pella-Stapel to Otradnoye Shipyard LLC and Neva-Stapel LLC, respectively. Aleksandr Solovyov is General Director of the latter as well.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, Aleksandr Solovyov held the position of General Director of Vyborg Shipyard (part of USC) for over a decade. In July 2023, he entered the office of Deputy President for Fleet Construction and Modernization, Group of Companies Antey.