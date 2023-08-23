2023 August 23 12:42

Russia’s Federal Property Management Agency terminates authorities of Aleksey Rakhmanov as General Director of USC

Andrey Puchkov. Image source: VTB/TASS

Andrey Puchkov as USC General Director for 5 years

Andrey Puchkov has been elected as the sole executive body (General Director) of United Shipbuilding Corporation JSC (USC) for 5 years, according to the Order on the Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of United Shipbuilding Corporation JSC signed by Mikhail Popov, Deputy Head of Russia’s Federal Property Management Agency (available at the editorial board of IAA PortNews).

“To terminate the term of office of the company’s sole executive body (General Director). To elect Andrey Puchkov as the sole executive body (General Director) for 5 years,” reads the document.

The position of the company’s General Director was previously held by Aleksey Rakhmanov.

Aleksey Rakhmanov, Image source: USC

According to the press center of VTB, Andrey Puchkov, who held the position of First Deputy to VTB Bank President – Chairman of VTB Board, leaves the bank in connection with the transition to another job. According to the statement, Andrey Puchkov was also BoD Chairman at some companies of VTB Group. He has stepped down from these positions within VTB as well. Andrey Puchkov had been with VTB for over two decades.

In 1998, Andrey Puchkov graduated from the Faculty of Law of Lomonosov Moscow State University. Before coming to VTB in 2022 he worked in the Bank of Russia and was a member of the Moscow City Bar Association. At VTB, Andrey Puchkov held the following positions: deputy head and head of the Legal Department, Board member. In 2018, the supervisory board approved Andrey Puchkov as the First Deputy to VTB Bank President – Chairman of VTB Board. His responsibilities included working with non-core and problem assets of the group, as well as legal and administrative activities.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, Russian President expressed his support of the Government’s proposal to transfer state-owned stake in USC to VTB when meeting with President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board Andrey Kostin.

On 22 August 2023, RF Government nominated 13 candidates for the Board of Directors of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) including VTB head Andrey Kostin and Andrey Puchkov, First Dpty Chairman at VTB Bank.

Earlier reports said that Andrey Kostin can replace ex-Governor of Saint-Petersburg Georgy Poltavchenko at the post of USC BoD Chairman.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide. Throughout its history, USC companies have built and repaired over 320 ships including over 205 civil ones. In 2022, the Group’s revenue totaled RUB 384 billion.