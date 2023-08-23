2023 August 23 11:34

Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launched bilge water removing ship Koporye ordered by Rosmorport

Image source: Rosmorport

Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod Region based Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launched the bilge water removing ship Koporye on 22 August 2023. The ship ordered by FSUE Rosmorport and intended for operation in the North-West Basin is to be delivered by the end of 2023, says press center Rosmorport.

The ceremony was attended by Sergey Korovin, head of Rosmorport’s Department for Development and Fleet Construction, and Denis Samsikov, General Director of Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard.

Koporye is the first vessel of Project RST 38 under construction at Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard. The second bilge water removing ship, named Koppi is being build for the North-East Basin Branch of Rosmorport.

Ships of RST38 design are intended for collection, settlement, separation and disposal of bilge water. Additionally equipped ships can be used as auxiliary transport for delivery of OSR facilities to oil spill areas.

RST38 ships’ particulars: Class notation - КМ Ice3 R3-RSN AUT3 Bilge water removing ship; area of navigation — R3-RSN; RS ice class — Ice3; LOA – 40 m; BOA – 9 m; draft — 3 m; crew — 6; speed — 9 knots; bow thruster — 50 kW; auxiliary diesel-generator — 25 kW; tanks for oily and bilge water — 500 cbm; oil residue tank — 30 cbm; purified water tanks — 2х25 cbm.

Founded in 1907, Okskaya Sudoverf (based in Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod region) specializes in construction of average-size vessels. In 2011-2020, the shipyard built 65 vessels. The shipyard has railway and IWW links with all seaports of Russia.

Photos of the website of Rosmorport