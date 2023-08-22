  • Home
  • News
  • Maritime Partners managed fund acquires Jones Act business from AMSC
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 August 22 14:40

    Maritime Partners managed fund acquires Jones Act business from AMSC

    Reference is made to the joint announcement made by AMSC ASA (“AMSC”) and Maritime Partners, LLC. regarding the signing by AMSC and Project Merchant Acquisition LLC, a newly-formed company owned and controlled by a fund managed by Maritime Partners, of a share purchase agreement for PM acquisition’s purchase of American Tanker Holding Company, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMSC.

    ATHC, directly or indirectly, owns all shares in each of American Shipping Corporation, American Tanker, Inc., ASC Leasing I, Inc, ASC Leasing II, Inc, ASC Leasing III, Inc, ASC Leasing IV, Inc ASC Leasing V, Inc, ASC Leasing VI, Inc and ASC Leasing VII, Inc, ASC Leasing VIII, Inc, ASC Leasing IX, Inc and ASC Leasing X, Inc. The transaction does accordingly comprise all of the ownership interests in AMSC group’s ten vessels operating in the U.S. Jones Act market and related activities.

    AMSC will receive cash proceeds from the transaction of in aggregate USD 249.3 million, divided between consideration for the shares in ATHC and repayment of a shareholder loan, reflecting an enterprise value of ATHC of USD 746.7 million based on the balance sheet of ATHC as at March 31, 2023. The consideration represents a premium to current implied trading value of AMSC and a valuation of ATHC that is 2.4x book equity (based on year end 2022 book equity and including the shareholder loan) and EV/EBITDA (2022) ratio of 9.1x and P/E ratio of 19.8x (2022).

    Completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the transaction by the AMSC general meeting with no less than a 2/3 majority of the shares and the votes represented at the general meeting, which also is in line with the recommendation in section 14 of the Norwegian Code of Practice for Corporate Governance. Notice of an extraordinary general meeting to consider the transaction (the “EGM”) is expected to be sent to the AMSC shareholders on or about August 29, 2023, and the EGM is expected to be held during the second half of September 2023. Completion is in addition conditional upon the fulfilment of certain customary conditions, including, inter alia, expiry or termination of the waiting period under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, no material breach of the SPA and absence of material adverse event.

    The main shareholders in AMSC, Aker Capital AS and DNB Bank ASA, holding in aggregate 34.61% of the shares and votes in AMSC, have irrevocably and unconditionally agreed to exercise all voting rights in respect of its respective shares in AMSC in favor of the Transaction.

    Completion of the Transaction is expected to occur on or before October 31, 2023. In the event completion has not occurred within December 22, 2023, each party has a right to terminate the SPA.

    As security for any claims under the SPA, AMSC has undertaken, for a period of 12 months following completion of the transaction, to maintain a minimum equity of USD 45 million.

    Established in 2005 and listed on the Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange, AMSC is a ship owning company with nine modern handy size product tankers, one modern handy size shuttle tanker and one subsea construction vessel on bareboat charters with various counterparties. AMSC has a significant contract backlog, as well as profit sharing agreements, which offers visibility with respect to future earnings and potential dividend capacity.

Другие новости по темам: agreement  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 August 22

17:15 Dalian Shipbuilding holds a keel-laying ceremony for the second dynamic positioning shuttle tanker built for Shanghai North Sea Shipping
16:45 Hudong Zhonghua holds a naming ceremony for LNG carrier built for “K” Line
16:16 Olya SEZ residents’ investments in Phase I of the project reached RUB 500 million
15:21 OSM Thome and Pherousa Green Shipping collaborate on major Ultramax project
15:05 China builds its largest unmanned boat classed by CCS
14:40 Maritime Partners managed fund acquires Jones Act business from AMSC
14:24 Dalian Shipbuilding to build four LNG carriers for Sea Jade
14:07 RF Government nominates Andrey Kostin as candidate for USC Board of Directors
13:13 Finnlines’ new vessel debuts in September
12:36 DP World announces 1H 2023 results
12:35 Throughput of Turkish ports in 7M’23 totaled 304.8 million tonnes, down 4.6% YoY
12:13 Port Houston container volumes up 5% to 344,163 TEUs in July 2023
11:42 Guangzhou Port Group сompletes another terminal project
11:20 Russia’s exports of fish products to China in HI’23 rose by 26.5% YoY — VARPE
10:45 First methanol-fuelled X-Press feeders boxship launched
10:24 ZIM announces a structuring of its Oceania trade services
10:11 Ship detachment of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet makes business call at Chinese port Qingdao
09:39 VARPE supports 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference

2023 August 21

18:13 Rossenets Port Terminal to be handed over to national authorities of Bulgaria
18:07 Indian Government to set up Bureau Of Port Security soon
17:36 Research vessel Akademik Nikolay Strakhov left for its first expedition after modernization
17:20 HD KSOE nets $215mln order to build LPG carrier pair
16:57 Petredec welcomes VLGC Hyperion into the fleet
16:25 Avance Gas orders two more dual-fuel LPG/ammonia carriers at CIMC SOE
15:45 Shandong Port Group targets expansion and growth
15:24 Historic drought slow Panama Canal shipping
14:58 Morwenna to speak about technical management of Russia’s largest tugboats at NEVA exhibition
14:45 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding begins demonstration testing to support the market launch of the MAmmoSS ammonia handling system for ships
14:25 Victoria International Container Terminal expands ASC fleet
14:02 Strategic Session “Russian ports: a new impulse for port service development” to be held at NEVA 2023 on September 19
13:55 Astomos chooses Maersk Tankers as voyage manager for five VLGC
13:24 TotalEnergies bunkers VLCC with LNG at Rotterdam
12:43 APMT Pipavav sets new benchmark, handles over 200 PMPH on a vessel
12:09 CMA CGM adds Jeddah Islamic Port to its TLX Shipping Service
11:39 Sakhalin Passenger Fleet JSC takes delivery of Aleksandr Deyev ferry, Project CNF11CPD
11:35 Cargill, BAR Technologies, Mitsubishi and Yara Marine test new technology that will bring wind propulsion to commercial shipping for the first time
10:41 SCZONE announces the success of 1st green bunkering operation in East Port Said port
10:15 NYK takes stake in vehicle terminal business in Indonesia
09:43 Visitors of ARMY 2023 IMTF examined Russian Navy exposition
09:41 TotalEnergies and INPEX sign an agreement to acquire 100% interest in the AC-RL7 permit in Australia
09:25 M/V Severny Proekt leaves for this year’s second subsidized voyage by the Northern Sea Route

2023 August 20

16:14 Prolong drought caused traffic jam in the Panama Canal
15:28 PPA's monthly throughput drops 5% in July to 59.7 MT
14:17 Multi-million-pound new road de-icing salt storage facility completed
12:04 TGS and ROGII Inc. announce strategic partnership
11:59 Lerwick Port Authority supports Ghost Fishing UK first clean-up project off Shetland
10:47 PGS and inApril enter strategic collaboration

2023 August 19

15:01 Half of Saint-Brieuc offshore wind turbines installed
13:24 Fluxys LNG announces availability of regasification slots on sale for Dec 2023
13:08 EMGS reports second quarter 2023 results
12:52 Equinor announces new discovery in the North Sea
11:42 Edda Wind reports a 34% growth in Q2 2023 revenues, newbuildings commencing operation
10:17 Carnival Cruise Line begins opening 2025-26 deployment with new sailings from Galveston

2023 August 18

18:07 SITC reports 44.5% revenue decline in H1
17:48 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:48 Oman welcomes world’s first liquefied hydrogen vessel Suiso Frontier
17:25 Hapag-Lloyd considers acquisition of HMM
17:01 CPC Marine Terminal currently operates in the routine mode
16:57 Namibia plans $2.1 bln port expansion for oil developments - Bloomberg
16:16 FESCO transported 15 thousand tonnes of project cargo for Amur Gas Chemical Complex fro China