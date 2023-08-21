2023 August 21 17:20

HD KSOE nets $215mln order to build LPG carrier pair

South Korean shipbuilding major HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) has secured an order to build two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers for an undisclosed European shipowner, according to Offshore Energy.

As informed, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding’s three shipbuilding affiliates, will construct the vessels at its shipyard in Ulsan, The contract is worth KRW 288.2 billion ($215 million), the company said in a regulatory filing.

The LPG carriers will be delivered to the unnamed shipping company by the end of July 2027.

Since the beginning of this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has bagged $15.47 billion worth of orders to build 117 vessels and a floating production unit (FPU).

This means that the South Korean firm has achieved 98.2 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.

Some of the recent orders include the construction of two liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers and two product carriers. The vessels will be built for undisclosed shipowners from Bermuda and Africa, respectively.