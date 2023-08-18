IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Gosexpertiza approved the project on reconstruction of hydraulic engineering facilities in the port of Korsakov (Sakhalin)
- Cleaning of riverbeds of over 190 km in the Astrakhan Region to be performed until the end of 2024
- GBS platform of Arctic LNG 2’s first LNG train installed at Gydan
- Caspian Pipeline Consortium announces completion of scheduled work on SPM-1
- Samus Shipbuilding and Repair Yard to build 10 more barges
Shipping and logistics
- Rosselkhoznadzor introduced new fumigation technology on seagoing ships in Saint-Petersburg
- Vessels of over 1,000 containers in capacity should be used on the Northern Sea Route – Kamchatka Governor
- Morwenna Shipping Company expands its NSR fleet with two barges
- RZD Logistics launches container trains from Russia to Iran by new route
- Over 1.8 million cbm of bottom soil dredged in Sea Canal to ensure transportation of GBS-1
- M/V Severny Proekt to perform the first extended subsidized voyage by the Northern Sea Route
- Rules for movement and docking of vessels in the Ob-Irtysh Basin of IWW have been published
- Rosmorport approves terms for providing privileged rates for cargo transportation between Ust-Luga and Kaliningrad
- Crab catching ship Vaigach of Project КСП01 built by Krasnoye Sormovo completed sea trials
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Delivery of two Kometa 120M hydrofoils to be postponed from 2023 to 2024
- Repair of M/V СТК-1005 completed in Arkhangelsk
- Bunkering tanker Odin returned to Great Port of Saint-Petersburg upon completion of scheduled classification repair
- Shipbuilding industry needs to reduce the demand for personnel
- Baltiysky Zavod shipyard holds steel-cutting ceremony for the fifth icebreaker of project 22220
- Aleksey Rakhmanov expects financing of development programmes after USC transfer to VTB
- Victor Yevtukhov: key task for VTB is to ensure the delivery of all ships as scheduled
- Russian shipyards to deliver about 20 ships under investment quotas programme in 2023 Victor Yevtukhov
Bunker market
- RF Government and Sistema PJSFC have recently signed an agreement of intent to develop hydrogen energetics. Designing of hydrogen-power ships is already underway in Russia but their commercial prospects are still vague.
- The epoch of electric propulsion to begin on the horizon of 10-20 years - Aleksey Rakhmanov
Appointments
- Aleksey Gribanov appointed as Deputy General Director of FSUE Natsrybresurs