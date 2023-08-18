  • Home
  • News
  • SITC reports 44.5% revenue decline in H1
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 August 18 18:07

    SITC reports 44.5% revenue decline in H1

    Chinese shipping logistics service provider SITC International posted a revenue of $2.26 billion for the first half of this year, a decrease of approximately 44.5% as compared to the corresponding period in 2022, according to Seatrade Maritime.

    Gross profit for the six months ended 30 June dropped by approximately 72.4% from $1.2 billion.

    The decrease in performance was a result of a combined effect, where container shipping volume dropped by approximately 3.8% in the first half and the average freight rate fell by approximately 46.1%.

    Since the beginning of this year, the container shipping and logistics market has faced the dual pressure from a substantial increase in effective shipping capacity and a sharp decline in demand caused by the economic cycle, and the industry has gradually fallen into a downturn, said SITC.

    As the end of June, SITC operated 72 trade lanes and a fleet of 100 vessels with a total capacity of 159,505TEU, comprising 89 owned and 11 chartered vessels, with an average age of 8 years.

Другие новости по темам: containership  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 August 18

18:07 SITC reports 44.5% revenue decline in H1
17:48 Oman welcomes world’s first liquefied hydrogen vessel Suiso Frontier
17:48 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:25 Hapag-Lloyd considers acquisition of HMM
17:01 CPC Marine Terminal currently operates in the routine mode
16:57 Namibia plans $2.1 bln port expansion for oil developments - Bloomberg
16:16 FESCO transported 15 thousand tonnes of project cargo for Amur Gas Chemical Complex fro China
15:44 Plymouth City Council, Millbay Docks and Brittany Ferries sign MoU
15:24 Astrakhan based shipyard of USC delivered lead dredger of Project 93.159, Lotos-1
15:04 China Classification Society completed AIP for the marine liquid hydrogen fuel supply system
14:37 Indian Register of Shipping to provide classification services to six hybrid electric catamarans for inland waterways
14:27 Soyuzproektverf to share its outlook on the NSR ship repair development at the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
14:13 Fujairah bunker sales up to 2023 high in July 2023
13:13 Russian and Chinese navies organise ship fuel replenishment and cargo transfer at sea on joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean
12:36 Clean Arctic-Vostok-77 expedition leaves the port of Murmansk
11:42 Odfjell first to install suction sails on deep-sea chemical tanker
10:58 OOCL’s new 24,188 TEU container vessel named “OOCL Felixstowe” in Dalian
10:40 Russian fishing companies increased catch of aquatic bioresources by 13% to 3.5 million tonnes by August 17
10:39 ClassNK releases “FAQs on the FuelEU Maritime (1st Edition)”
09:59 RF President to consider providing crab quotas in return for investments in development of social infrastructure
09:21 FESCO Vietnam Direct Line carried 20.21 thousand TEU in 7M’23, up 72% YoY

2023 August 17

18:05 Customers to benefit as Bochem Houston joins Stolt Tankers’ fleet
17:54 Delivery of two Kometa 120M hydrofoils to be postponed from 2023 to 2024
17:36 Philippine Ports Authority eyes 19 more seaport projects by the end of 2023
17:23 Vessels of over 1,000 containers in capacity should be used on the Northern Sea Route – Kamchatka Governor
17:15 Agila Subic welcomes SubCom to multi-use shipyard in Subic Bay
16:55 Euronav announces fleet expansion
16:31 World's first methanol hybrid fuel cell tug to be deployed in the Port of Gothenburg
16:15 HMM adds Jeddah Port to FIM cargo service
15:45 Wan Hai’s MHT service resumes calls at Mindanao Container Terminal
15:18 First container train from Chinese port of Jinzhou under its partnership with RZD Business Active arrives in Belarus
15:17 Georgia Ports earns AQUA Lane certification with U.S. Customs
14:56 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency suggests expansion of programme to subsidise shipments of essential fish products
14:45 EPS partners with GCMD and GoodFuels for biofuels trial project
14:23 First Kamsarmax installed with Rotor Sails expected to save more than 10% fuel and emissions annually
14:00 Seaports of Azerbaijan handled 7.45 million tonnes of cargo in 7M’23, up 12.8% YoY
13:41 Unifeeder adds two new ports to its Mozambique - India - Jebel Ali Service
13:11 King Abdulaziz Port sets new throughput record
12:53 Boskalis posts results for H1 2023
12:52 It is strategically important to ensure maintenance of domestic fleet in Russia – Russian Federal Fisheries Agency
12:31 Mawani Ports report 18.86% container volume surge in July
12:07 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 32, 2023
11:39 Port Houston joins the Portchain Connect Network
11:10 NYK to develop Japan's first bunkering boom for ammonia
10:58 Morwenna Shipping Company expands its NSR fleet with two barges
10:40 Spot rates on the Trans-Atlantic trade from North Europe to the US East Coast drop from USD 5,298 in January to USD 809 in August - Xeneta
10:09 CMA CGM to enhance SIRIUS service with a direct call to Rio de Janeiro
09:39 Port of Long Beach container volume down 26.4% in July
09:29 A total of 162 oversize and overweight units of equipment delivered to Amur Gas Chemical Complex by water this navigation season

2023 August 16

18:14 ZIM reports financial results for the second quarter of 2023
18:03 RightShip, NYK, and Solverminds collaborate to enhance operational efficiency for shipowners and ship managers
17:57 Mir and Sedov sailboats carried out joint maneuvering in the Baltic Sea
17:49 SCZONE's East Port Said Port receives the first green fuel vessel in the world
17:39 Bochem Houston joins Stolt Tankers’ fleet
17:23 Brimmond launched UK’s first turnkey aquaculture net cleaning tech amid UK Gov't drive to double sector’s value
17:18 Viking Supply Ships Q2 total revenue reached 151 million SEK
17:11 Endesa now supplies 100% renewable energy to Valencia port
16:53 CCS issued type approval certificates to Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding for two new ships
16:32 GBS platform of Arctic LNG 2’s first LNG train installed at Gydan
16:11 1.5 GW offshore wind farm in Sweden receives Natura 2000 permit