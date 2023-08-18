2023 August 18 11:42

Odfjell first to install suction sails on deep-sea chemical tanker

In partnership with bound4blue, a pioneering developer of wind-assisted propulsion technology, Odfjell will install the innovative eSAIL® system on a chemical tanker, making it the first tanker vessel in the world to harness this groundbreaking technology, according to the company's release.



Odfjell has actively pursued decarbonization initiatives for many years, and recently documented a 51% improved carbon intensity compared to the 2008 baseline. The deployment of bound4blue's eSAIL® system represents another significant milestone in the company’s implementation of innovative solutions to increase its fleet’s energy efficiency.



Odfjell's partnership with bound4blue aims to expand access to the eSAIL® technology within the tanker shipping segment and further contribute to the industry's efforts in decarbonization. The decision to collaborate with bound4blue was supported by an extensive study conducted by SSPA, evaluating various Wind Assisted Propulsion Systems (WAPS) for the Odfjell fleet. The pioneer installation will be completed in 2024.



bound4blue develops state-of-the-art suction sails as a turnkey solution for shipping companies seeking to reduce fuel costs and emissions. The entirely automated and easy-to-install eSAIL® system is suitable for both newbuilds and existing ships across various sectors including bulkers, tankers, Ro-Ro vessels, LNG carriers, general cargo ships, ferries, and cruise ships. The company has installed and validated the technology on three ships and has signed additional agreements with other shipowners like Louis Dreyfus Armateurs or Marubeni Corporation to install the system on their fleets. bound4blue, founded in 2014, has its headquarters in Cantabria (Spain), with additional offices in Barcelona and Singapore.