2023 August 17 15:45

Wan Hai’s MHT service resumes calls at Mindanao Container Terminal

Mindanao Container Terminal (MCT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) container handling facility in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, recently welcomed the return of Wan Hai Lines’ Mindanao – Hong Kong – Taiwan (MHT) service, according to the company's release.

The MHT service resumed calls to MCT on 3 August, marked by the arrival of the vessel Wan Hai 231. Wan Hai’s weekly service will call MCT every Saturday, connecting Subic, Cebu and Mindanao to the bustling trade hubs of Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The re-inclusion of MCT to the service rotation was driven by increasing market demand and economic activity in Mindanao, which has seen an 18 percent increase in export volume.

A total of 237 containers were handled during the call and majority of the commodities transported included coconut byproducts, falcata lumber and wastepaper.